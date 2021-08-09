UK set to hoard up to 210m doses of Covid vaccine, research suggests | Vaccines and immunizations





The UK is on course to hoard up to 210m spare coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year, research suggests, as ministers were accused of leaving poorer countries fighting for scraps.

Pressure is growing on the government to do more to help nations where tiny proportions of their population have had a first jab given that the UK is opposing a temporary waiver to intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines that would allow more companies abroad to manufacture the doses themselves.

About 467m jabs are due to be delivered to the UK by the end of 2021, data from life science analytics company Airfinity found. However only 256.6m jabs will be needed to fulfil the expected demand of vaccinating all over-16s and giving a booster dose to the most vulnerable in autumn.

Given the average level of take-up for adults who have received a first and second dose stands at just over 80%, if the same level was maintained for those eligible accepting all doses they are offered this year, that would leave a surplus of 210m vaccines. Even if take-up were 100%, the figure would be 186m.

These leftover jabs would help inoculate the about 211 million people living in the worlds 10 least vaccinated countries, said campaign group Global Justice Now, which collated the figures.

Nick Dearden, director of the organization, told the Guardian it was an insult to the thousands dying each day that the UK was offering third doses and preparing to vaccinate teenagers while low- and middle-income countries were left fighting for scraps.

He said the issue was compounded by the UKs efforts to obstruct a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights on coronavirus vaccines. The bid was tabled at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in October 2020 by India and South Africa and has since been backed by countries including the US, France and Italy.

Minutes from the most recent WTO meeting to discuss the proposal concluded that disagreement persisted on the fundamental question of what is the appropriate and most effective way to address the shortage and inequitable access to vaccines, with a decision now pushed back until October 2021.

Dearden said the UK was keeping the global south dependent on donations while hoarding limited vaccine supplies for ourselves and called it an obscene injustice.

The governments drive to roll out third doses from next month flies in the face of a call by the World Health Organization this week for a moratorium on booster shots in a bid to vaccinate 10% of every countrys population by the end of September. It estimates at least 60-70% of the world needs to be inoculated to reach global immunity.

The 10 countries with the smallest proportion of people vaccinated, according to Oxford Universitys Our World In Data, are: the Democratic Republic of Congo (0.005%), Haiti (0.003%), Burkina Faso (0.01%), Vanuatu (0.03%) , South Sudan (0.04%), Yemen (0.04%), Chad (0.04%), Syria (0.05%), Guinea Bissau (0.06%) and Benin (0.1%).

The situation was akin to vaccine apartheid, said Max Lawson, Oxfams head of inequality policy. He told the Guardian: The British government is ignoring the WHOs advice, issuing booster shots and dogmatically defending vaccine patents. Its only going to prolong the pandemic, leading to more deaths and, ultimately, to mutations of coronavirus that could undermine the UKs own vaccination programme.

Shami Chakrabarti, a former Labor shadow attorney general, said the UK and other wealthy nations have a responsibility to do all we can to save lives in the global south but ministers were instead closing down every avenue for low- and-middle-income countries to access vaccines with sufficient speed and scale.

For the government to see such suffering and impede every solution is an utter failure of common decency let alone human rights obligations, she added.

A government spokesperson said: The UK is committed to supporting a global recovery to the Covid-19 pandemic and improving access to vaccines.

We have committed to donate 100m doses by June 2022, with the first deliveries starting last week. On top of this, UK funding is helping to provide more than a billion vaccines to low- and middle-income countries through Covax.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/aug/09/uk-set-to-hoard-up-to-210m-doses-of-covid-vaccine-research-suggests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos