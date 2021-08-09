Winds of Change in the Humber Region





More than 260 million UK government and private sector investments to develop the next generation of wind turbines will help the region rebuild greener parts as the UK lands more manufacturers and creates and supports more than 1,340 jobs. It will be helpful. Government’s ambition to grow and nurture a strong world-class offshore wind farm in the UK, attracting significant investment and expanding export opportunities

Offshore wind manufacturers Siemens Gamesa and GRI Renewable Industries will receive grants from a 160 million offshore wind manufacturing investment support plan announced as part of the Prime Minister’s Ten Plan to further develop manufacturing facilities in the Humber region. The two companies will supply essential components to offshore wind farms that provide clean power for export across the UK and around the world.

This investment will be of great help to the Humber region, revitalizing this industrial hub, providing significant investment and job opportunities to the region and supporting the UK’s commitment to eradicating its contribution to climate while leveling the rest of the UK. . change.

Siemens Gamesa will invest a total of $186 million to expand its blade manufacturing site near Hull, which creates and protects up to 1,080 direct jobs. As a result of the investment, the company will be able to manufacture the next generation of offshore wind turbines and blades over 100 meters long.

GRI Renewable Industries is also the second company identified to build a facility at Hull’s Able Marine Energy Park, which will create up to 260 direct jobs with an investment of 78 million in an offshore wind turbine tower plant.

This includes more than 180 million private sector investments from Humber and Newcastle-upon-Tyne offshore wind power manufacturers last month and more than $95 million from the government to build two new offshore wind ports in Humber and Teesside earlier this year. It is according to what was announced. Building UK offshore wind capacity for clean electricity production as dirty coal power is phased out.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The Humber region embodies the UK’s Green Industrial Revolution through new investments in the development of next-generation wind turbines that will create new jobs, export opportunities and clean electricity across the UK.

With less than 100 days left until the COP26 of the Climate Summit, we need to see more countries adopt new technologies, build green industries and phase out coal power for a sustainable future.

Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

With its proximity to the world’s largest offshore wind farm and a strong technological base, the Humber region is critical to the growth of the UK’s offshore wind industry and is key to a green recovery.

Our announcement, backed by private investment, will revitalize this important industrial hub, create and support thousands of decent jobs across the region, while at the forefront of developing the next generation of offshore wind turbines.

The offshore wind power manufacturing investment support project was announced last year by the Prime Minister as part of the 10 major plans to build a factory to develop parts for next-generation wind power generation. It is designed to help provide manufacturing investments for offshore wind supply chains. It provides subsidies for major investments in the manufacturing of strategically important offshore wind components, from turbine blades to subsea cables.

Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said:

The UK is a world leader in offshore wind and these investments are further evidence that foreign investors have confidence in the sector and the UK economy.

The Global Investment Summit to be held later this year will demonstrate how the UK can shape the future of green investment and will serve as a platform to drive further investment in an exciting future industry.

Today’s announcement continues the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan for the Green Industrial Revolution and provides the UK’s offshore wind capacity to produce 40 GW of energy from offshore wind by 2030, with enough energy to power every home in the UK. achieved his goal of quadrupling the

It continues to lay the groundwork to help UK businesses and workers take full advantage of a booming offshore market in the UK and internationally, support up to 60,000 jobs in the industry and eliminate the UK’s contribution to carbon emissions by 2050. There is.

Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Maritime Business Unit, said:

Since the opening of its offshore blade mill in Hull in 2016, Siemens Gamesa has been proud to serve as a catalyst for strong growth in the region. The rapid development of the offshore wind industry and the continued, strong and long-term support of the UK government for offshore wind gave us the confidence to move forward with these initiatives. Hull’s solutions play an important role, dedicated to realizing the potential of wind energy worldwide.

Siemens Gamesa continues to be a leading supplier of offshore wind turbine technology in the UK, the world’s leading offshore wind market. Through safe, efficient and reliable manufacturing, more than 1,500 blades from Hull have been delivered to customers worldwide. I was very much looking forward to adding it to my medicine. Offering 1.4 GW of clean power capacity, these blades help deliver as part of an offshore Direct Drive wind turbine.

GRI President and CEO Jon Riberas said:

We are proud to be part of this major project that powers UK homes and communities with wind energy towards sustainability and carbon neutrality. This project will create a world leader in the maritime sector in an increasingly demanding and ever-evolving market.

The investment comes after the UK government announced in early July a private sector investment of more than 180 million for offshore wind manufacturers SeAH Wind Ltd and Smulders Projects UK. , creating and protecting over 1,000 jobs.

In March of this year, the government announced an investment of up to 95 million dollars to build two new ports in Humber and Teesside to help manufacturers build next-generation offshore wind projects.

The new port will have the capacity to house up to seven manufacturers to support the development of next-generation offshore wind projects, directly creating around 3,000 new jobs each, while significantly enhancing the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing base. .

In addition, US energy giant GE Renewable Energy announced its first investment in Teesside, a large new offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing plant. This new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will directly create approximately 750 jobs in the region to supply the Dogger Bank wind farm project.

Note to editors The funding is part of the $160 million the UK Prime Minister announced last year to further develop UK offshore wind power.

