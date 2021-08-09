British couple challenge to compete in 101 Olympic events | motor neuron disease





Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates didn’t start at a blazing pace when they started their marathon in Dorset on Sunday, but they have a very good excuse.

The 26-mile run, starting and finishing off Weymouth Beach, was the 101st Olympic event the two competed in the last 17 days.

They suffered blisters, bruises and fatigue while running, swimming and circling England, raising over 100,000 for charities in the process.

Bates, 51, a window cleaner in Weymouth, admits he was offended by the challenge, adding: I am surviving on paracetamol and ibuprofen. Nichols, 21, a medical student at the University of Bristol, said he was fine until he took a break. Then everything hardens.

There were also difficult moments along the way. Nichols nearly windsurfed when seeing a trout triggered his phobia of fish, and Bates fell off his horse during a cross-country match.

They didn’t look too elegant during artistic gymnastics and rocked a bit more on skateboards and BMX bikes than real Olympic athletes.

In the ring, Stuart Bates and Charlotte Nichols beat Bates to a semi-pro boxer.

But it was all for a very good job. This challenge is raising funds for the MNDA Motor Neuron Disorders Association in tribute to the Batess brother Spencer, known as Spenny, who died of motor neuron disease 10 years ago.

Nichols said: The idea was to celebrate the anniversary positively and raise some money. Being huge Olympic fans we came up with the idea of ​​trying to do all the events during the Tokyo Games.

Nichols plays rugby and Bates enjoys football, but he’s far from an elite athlete. They did their best in containment training and embarked on a challenge called Spennylympics on July 23rd with a 234km cycling road race. Nichols said it was a really tough start. We were still going at 10:30pm and our hands and fingers were sore as well as our legs. I had a bit of a cry.

A surprising moment for Nichols was the sight of Bates falling off his horse. Nichols said it was a fun and slightly scary combination.

Horseback riding wasn't their most powerful sport. Bates fell off his horse in a cross country match.

When a trout appeared while windsurfing, she had to be rescued. It was trauma. But really we enjoyed everything the shooting was amazing and the trampoline and climbing was great.

There are also glorious moments. Bates said: We rowed with a group of eight. We were great as neither of us had rowed before, but there was a brief period that syncs with the rest of the 30 seconds and it felt easy. The sun was just setting on the River Thames and it was beautiful and very special.

Bates also enjoyed boxing. I ended up fighting a semi-pro who never fought more than 30 times and was 4 tons heavier than me. I was beaten My brother would have loved it.

The Voyage of Nichols and Bates.

On Friday, the pair surfed on Lake The Wave near Bristol before heading to Team Bath Sports Training Village for a modern pentathlon. Kate French, who was training there, arrived just minutes after winning her Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. They played beach volleyball and soccer by boat on Saturday. Then came the marathon.

Spenny’s memories kept the pair going. Bates said it’s too hard to watch a loved one suffer from motor neuron disease. I still think of him every day.

Support was received from dozens of sports clubs that provided pair training and equipment, and people flocked to cheer them up through the challenge. The University of Bristol runs sports facilities for them free of charge and has expert help from performance coaches.

They weren’t in the best physical form by the finish. We had blisters on our blisters and bruises on our bruises, Bates said. But we wanted to end it with a bang. If you end up with table tennis for example, you’ll probably feel the climax. We always said that if we could arrive on the morning of our last day, we’d be done no matter how we felt.

Donate: justgiving.com/fundraising/spennylympics

