Fewer medals, more heart for the United States at the most unusual Olympics





TOKYO Kara Winger is the US javelin throw record holder who just completed her fourth Olympic Games. She has never finished higher than sixth place.

When she got the call this weekend telling her that she would be carrying the United States flag at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games on Sunday, her first reaction was shock. ”

I was expecting tweets with people saying What did she do? said Winger.

It turns out a lot in a career that has spanned two decades. The fact that American athletes chose her as their flag bearer is a fitting lens to see the achievements of the United States at these Games.

The Americans won 113 medals, which, for the fifth consecutive Summer Games, was double digits more than the closest competition. It was, however, eight fewer than they won five years ago at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro with fewer events.

When athletes voted to have Winger represent them, they tapped into the central message that has resonated within a fractured and fractured American Olympic family over the past several years: Medals shouldn’t matter more than athletes who win them. Or sometimes it doesn’t matter at all.

We spent a ton of energy to create an environment where people could be heard and feel safe to be heard, said Sarah Hirshland, who became CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee in 2018.

She has been tasked with repairing the damage caused by cases of sexual abuse that have made athletes question whether they are appreciated for more than just what they have won.

If Winger as the flag bearer is a sign that the USOPC has made progress, then credit to Simone Biles has ensured that the message remains at the forefront despite the hectic and marred preparation for a pandemic of Olympic Games.

The will of the most prominent athlete at the Games to walk away because it didn’t feel right, and to put personal well-being before victory for herself and for her country, was first of all been surprising.

Much more than costing medals, what Biles did was refocus attention. As the Olympics entered their second week, all but the most cynical observers began to celebrate the athletes for winning bronze or nothing, even though they were chosen to win gold.

“It’s not the USOPC medals, it’s the athletes ‘medals,” Hirshland said as Biles’ decision still resonated.

It was part of what Hirshland presented as a new perspective for the USOPC.

Ahead of the Games, the USOPC introduced new mental health offerings and created a new athlete service division first as a nod to the fallout from sexual abuse cases and then as a resource to help athletes to deal with a one-year delay and the covid pandemic.

Their offices remained occupied for the 17 days in Tokyo.

In the end, COVID-19 only eliminated four of the more than 600 officially nominated athletes to the team, a remarkable logistical challenge in a pandemic that has come with its fair share of stumbles and criticism. Some athletes who worked their entire lives to get there were bitter that they couldn’t share the journey with their friends, family or fans.

This was largely a decision of local organizers who left the USOPC with limited options.

Still, Hirshland and the rest of the federation’s leaders are bound to hear their fair share of criticism, if not about Tokyo, at least about what lies ahead.

The Beijing Games begin just 180 days from Sunday’s closing act in Tokyo. Just as the USOPC has been forced to play a leading role in shifting perspective on the IOC’s rule banning protests, it will be urged by some to boycott the Games in protest over China’s much-criticized record. in human rights. The federation will almost certainly not go down this road, but the questions will persist.

So will doubts about its effectiveness in putting athletes first. Snapshot: A program designed to funnel more money into the pockets of athletes through sponsorship deals has been welcomed by some, but criticized by others in the tight-knit world of agents who deal with Olympic clients.

And the USOPC is still involved in a number of lawsuits stemming from abuse cases, so expect more negative headlines on the organization for months and years to come.

The federation also needs to figure out how to maintain its NCAA pipeline and whether new rules that allow college athletes to make money from their names and image are hurting or helping the Olympic operation.

And whether we like it or not, the number of medals fell 6%, even though there were more sports and more medals to be won. If this happens again three years from now in Paris, with the Los Angeles Olympics on the bridge, it stands to reason that not everyone will be so optimistic.

And yet, there’s a reason Winger got the nod to carry the flag on Sunday night.

Her fellow Olympians appreciated the story of an athlete who dedicated her life to the javelin throw. A lot of us play weird sports, Winger admitted knowing that not all the rewards would hang around his neck in the end.

“Absolute joy,” said Winger. I don’t know what the medals look like, but I don’t think I will ever exceed that honor. And for me, that’s absolutely, absolutely fine.

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

