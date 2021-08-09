Woman who survived Manchester Arena bombing found dead in bedroom | UK News





Ariana Grande’s fan at a concert at Manchester Arena in 2017 was found dead in her bedroom after suffering depression and PTSD after the bombing.

Eve Aston’s parents are raising money for her funeral after they found her father dead in her bedroom in Finchfield, Wolverhampton last month. The cause of her death is not yet known, but her family said she struggled with loud noises and sleep after the concert.

On the GoFundMe page, Amanda Aston, Eves’ mother, said: Although Eve’s presence took a toll on Manchester’s attack, the power of Ariana Grandes’ music made her through with her father, who was with her at the time and guided her. .

She described Eve as loud, funny, beautiful and caring. Everyone she knew was always a priority over herself and she was altruistic.

The GoFundMe page has already surpassed its goal of 4,500, and raised 5,625 for a grievous family who didn’t expect to arrange their daughter’s funeral because she was only 20.

Aston told the Birmingham Mail that her daughter had always had a lot of fun with her friends, but she started suffering from PTSD after attending a Manchester Arena concert opposite the bombing site.

Eve has returned to the site to plant flowers to commemorate the 22 dead, she said.

Aston added that Eve was interested in working with cars, but her depression had trouble starting her career. She said she seemed to be back to her old self in recent weeks and lost a lot of weight.

She said: My heart aches, it’s like a bad dream. She will walk back through the door and say:

An investigation into the police and security response to the Manchester Arena attack, which ended this summer, confirmed failures that claimed many lives at night, and revealed multiple opportunities to identify suicide bomber Salman Abedi as a security threat. I lost. .

One victim’s mother campaigned for the Martyns Act to be introduced. The law requires venues and local authorities to develop action plans against terrorist attacks. Government plans to make this a legal requirement are currently being discussed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/09/woman-who-survived-manchester-arena-bombing-found-dead-in-bedroom

