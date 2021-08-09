On a sunny day, British houses heat up faster than their European neighbors.





British households get heat much faster than Europeans, according to a new study that British people who stay at home in the hot summer suffer more than Europeans.

A study of 60,000 households in the UK and Ireland found that on a sunny day, when the outside temperature on a sunny day reaches 30 degrees, the inside temperature of a British home rises on average by 5 degrees within 3 hours.

This is more than double the rate of heat increase seen in homes in most parts of Western Europe, according to a study by smart thermostat company tado. In Spain and Germany, for example, in the same conditions, households averaged 2.2C over the same period. term.

The Scottish household had the worst performance anywhere in Europe, with a temperature rise of 5.6 for three hours a day at 30 degrees Celsius. All assumptions included in the study were measured at a starting internal temperature of 20C.

(Graphic: Overthrow)

Our study shows that indoor house temperatures in the UK rise about twice as fast as the European average when faced with heatwaves and solar radiation, explained tados Paul Hughes.

The data was taken during this summer, when there was a prolonged heat wave caused by heavy rain and flash floods. Last month, the National Weather Service issued a first-ever heatwave warning, advising people to avoid the sun, stay hydrated and keep their homes as cool as possible.

Most British homes are old and drafty, leaking in winter and warm in summer. With Europe’s oldest housing stock, UK homes are particularly susceptible to heat gain and loss from external factors. It also requires more energy for air conditioning or heating to maintain a comfortable temperature.

read more

Lack of building materials delays UK construction work and DIY projects

The new building doesn’t get much better. The climate change committee has warned ministers that millions of new homes built across the country are at risk of overheating because they are often built with high levels of insulation, little ventilation and large amounts of glass.

As climate change progresses, many new and existing homes could become uninhabitable, the commission warned earlier this year. The Commission is calling for stricter building standards and nationwide renovation programs to prepare homes for the effects of rising temperatures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/heatwave-house-building-home-temperature-hot-climate-overheat-1139497 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos