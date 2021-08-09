9.5 million investment for military space communications





About the size of a washing machine, the satellite, which will be launched in 2023, will support the Titania Operational Concept Demonstrator, which is exploring the military usefulness of low-orbit (LEO) direct-to-earth free-space optical communications (FSOC).

As modern battlefield technologies increasingly demand higher bandwidth, FSOC has the potential to revolutionize military communications with its ability to transmit large amounts of data with a low risk of detection or interception.

This technology works by transmitting data at high speed through a narrow laser beam between two very specific points. In this case, Titania will communicate with Dstls’ new Optical Ground Station and Puck, continuing the British tradition of naming space projects and satellites after Shakespeare characters.

Dr Mike OCallaghan, Dstls Space Program Manager, said:

The Titania space mission accelerates the development and adoption of space-based optical communications, enabling our military to operate in an increasingly competitive environment.

The Titania satellite supports the UK space sector and provides a solid foundation for conducting experiments and developing science on the FSOC. We are excited to work with In-Space Missions on this very innovative project.

With transfer rates of several gigabytes per second, the increased data transfer rates provided by the FSOC enable faster military decision making, and when Titania launches, the focus will be on demonstrating faster transfers of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data. .

This world-leading science informs choices for military space capabilities, could be harnessed for future military satellite communications, and could potentially provide high-speed connections linking air, land and sea platforms.

The satellite will be built in the UK by Hampshire-based In-Space Missions, and the contract will directly support the company and 20 jobs in its UK supply chain. Forming an important part of MOD’s space capability development, the contract came after the recent launch of the British Space Command at RAF High Wycombe, where the Defense Space Capability and Operations Center was officially established.

Air Force Lieutenant General Paul Godfrey, commander of the British Space Command, said:

Following our position as Joint Command, the Titania satellite contract is the UK’s next exciting step in space.

An excellent example of a partnership being developed and strengthened across the UK space company, it not only enables military operations, but also develops the capabilities that underpin numerous activities essential to our way of life and the safety of our nation.

The program, backed by the 24 billion increase announced by the Prime Minister last year, reaffirms the promise outlined in the Defense Command document focusing on the development of space capabilities and operations in this area. The construction of the Titania satellite is part of more than 1.4 billion MOD investments in next-generation technologies in the Defense Space portfolio over the next decade.

The satellite construction contract was awarded through the Serapis Lot 2 commercial framework operated by Dstl in partnership with BAE Systems. The framework aims to reach non-traditional defense suppliers, small businesses, and academia to develop new capabilities in the space realm.

