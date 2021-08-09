The UK’s traffic light system should be scrapped and replaced with a single ‘red list’, experts say.





The four-level traffic light system for international travel should be scrapped and replaced with a single red list of destinations, the former head of the government’s vaccine task force said.

Clive Dix, who served as interim chair of the task force earlier this year, said current regulations are too restrictive given the percentage of adults vaccinated.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he suggested replacing the green, green watchlist, amber and red list with a single list of countries where travelers must be quarantined upon arrival in the UK.

Dix said that only a handful of countries of concern should be put on the new red list to identify new strains, including those that have had less sequencing of the Covid-19 genome.

I think it should be very simple. “We don’t really know what the virus mutation is,” he said, as there are only a handful of countries that currently have very low levels of the vaccine and aren’t being investigated.

But the rest were sure what was there. And I don’t think there’s a difference between moving in the UK and moving around the UK.

Dix added that for all other countries not on the red list he proposed, only one coronavirus test is required upon return.

Simple and not too cumbersome. He said the proposed system basically gives people more freedom.

I think that the current system is that the poorer people in society are struggling to travel abroad.

In an interview, Dix said that there are so many vaccinated adults in the UK that around 75% of adults have had both jabs before, so they can return to a normal life as much as possible.

Current traffic light rules differ between the list arriving from green destinations that must undergo a Covid-19 test before traveling to the UK and the list that must be subjected to a PCR test two days after arrival.

Travelers arriving from Amber List countries must be quarantined at home for 10 days unless fully vaccinated. You must be tested for COVID-19 before traveling to the UK and PCR tested the second day after arrival.

People arriving from the Red List must be quarantined for 10 days at designated government-approved hotels.

From 12 August, the cost of one adult staying in a quarantined hotel will increase to over 2,000, with additional adults adding 1,430, and 325 for each child 5-11 years old.

Anyone who breaks the quarantine rules can be fined up to $10,000.

Travel industry experts and inter-party lawmakers are among those who previously argued that the system should be abandoned in favor of a simpler system.

