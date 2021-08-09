Ted Lasso can’t save us





Naturally, Ted Lasso, the image of a Midwestern gentleman, introduces the lady first. In the opening scene for the series, which debuted last year on Apple TV +, RebeccaWelton (Hannah Waddingham) stares at Hockney on the wall of her new office, oblivious to the activity going on on the soccer field below. Rebecca recently became the owner of AFC Richmond, an English Premier League football club, which she received as part of a divorce settlement from her cheating husband. The plot is sparked by a convoluted act of sabotage by Rebeccas: she recruits little American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) to lead Richmond, in the hopes that he will lead the team, her ex’s second favorite toy. – husband, to failure. Ted, who is from Kansas, has never been to England and does not know anything about football. His folkloric candor is immediately apparent: we meet him as he comes out of a plane’s toilet, on his flight to London.

But I’d bet even die-hard Ted Lasso fans might have a hard time remembering the details of this arc, so much the plot was incidental to the larger seduction at hand. The sports comedy, now in its second season, is almost alarming and not very sexy, and yet it is expertly adapted to the romantic and the sentimental, as if it had been conceived by Pixar. You don’t discuss what the show is about, but rather what it feels like to watch it, what is heartwarming, or as one title says, like a warm hug.

Our coach is khaki, mustache and heavily accented. Like Ned Flanders, he works with almost religious determination. His mission is not so much to guide Richmond to victory that the team struggles to win their matches, but to mend broken relationships within the club. In these early episodes, the placid smile on Sudeikiss’ face is still, as if it had been painted on it. Ted doesn’t appear to be a character but some sort of potent infection: his bouncy aphorisms, which escalate into good-natured absurdity over the season, confuse and panic dry Londoners. Club supporters hate him, and refer to him as a wanker, whom he transforms into a term of affection. Fuck me, Rebecca exclaims, when Ted brings delicious cookies to his office. I got it with your mind games, says Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), the team’s oldest statesman and grumpy resident, in response to one of Teds’ playful plans. Finally, everyone is disarmed. This is also the experience of viewers of the show: you are resistant, exhausted, and then, luckily, you submit.

This medicinal effect can overwhelm even the finest nuances in history. Do you know which is the happiest animal in the world? Ted asks Sam, a shy player who has just been berated by a teammate. A goldfish, Ted continues, because he has a ten-second memory. Sam is inspired by those words, and we watch him pounce, like a puppy in fact, many player personalities are dogs back on the pitch.

Here is the molten heart of the series, the source of energy too hot to really touch: Ted is a figure of great pathology, a sloganist adrift in a state of purgatory. The simplicity of his language betrays his inner turmoil. When a colleague informs him that there are four countries in the UK, Ted responds, much like America these days. At one point, he encourages two conflicting players to jump in, as recruiting hasn’t been as successful. He is a warrior for gender equality, and yet the relentlessness of his worldview has alienated his wife, who wants a divorce. The Richmond concert serves as an escape. But, even in the new place, Ted can’t help but rebuild his joyous hell, his fantasy of perpetual triumph in the face of adversity. In fact, he seems to be converting virtually the entire country in his own way. He’s quite the mighty white man.

Ted Lasso was a long-standing passionate project for Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt (who plays Teds’ assistant, Coach Beard), Bill Lawrence (the creator of Scrubs), and Joe Kelly (a Saturday Night Live writer). The comedy machers drew the premise for a few NBC commercials from the early twenties, featuring Sudeikis as an American coach in London, which promoted coverage of Premier League networks. Back then, Ted was the butt of bluster and the pride of red-blooded jokes. In the years that followed, he was domesticated into a myth of American seriousness. Ted Lasso tries to redeem the bygone phenomenon of the cultural diplomat; the show itself has become a piece of tightly controlled diplomacy. The coach is not a dandy, but we remember, looking at him, the casual behavior of Barack Obama and his koans. (I believe in hope, says Ted, in Season 1. I believe in faith.)

And then there is Sudeikis himself. The performer, who grew up in Kansas and was previously known for his awkward tricks on SNL, has never been a philosopher-actor, nor a celebrity intrigue. Lately, he shyly encourages the shift between creator and character. At a screening of Ted Lasso’s second season in July, he wore a T-shirt with Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo written on it, in support of three black British soccer players who suffered racist abuse in line after missing their penalties in Europe. Championship final against Italy. Ted’s complete move. In interviews, Sudeikis speaks in a trite Lassovian language about the recent breakup of a long-term relationship with a famous actor and director, for example, in a profile of GQ last month, he said, that is going to go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a one-paragraph one-line one-word chapter to a doodle. Many fans are starting to be allowed to be openly gullible about his star power. Maybe Ted Lasso could be real. Maybe we can trust the male TV creators again.

On the same day that GQ’s profile was released, it was announced that Ted Lasso had won twenty Emmy nominations, the most for a first season of a comedy. The series had won a Peabody before, with praise for providing a charming dose of radical optimism and providing the perfect counterbalance to the lingering prevalence of toxic masculinity and more. More and more, on social networks, the content of certain characters revealing love insecurity, professional fear has been taken out of context and presented as snippets of motivational speech. In Topeka, as part of an April Fool’s Day gag, Ted Lasso beat six real coaches for the Kansas Coach of the Year award. Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker used the show to promote a two-party gospel in his latest speech on Commonwealth State. It’s only a matter of time before Ted Lasso meets President Joe Biden. (Interestingly, Sudeikis portrayed Vice President Biden, on SNL, as a manly war hawk, a seer to the contemporary image that emerged.)

The writers of Ted Lasso, resisting the lure of fan service, opened the second season with a kill. Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernndez), the team’s smiling Mexican forward, a fan favorite, inadvertently throws a ball into Richmond’s mascot, a greyhound. The dog’s death sends Dani into a spell of despair and athletic catatonia. Even Ted’s aggressive positivity is unable to pull him out of the dark. Enter Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), an enigmatic sports psychologist. The character is a risk: to properly outsmart Ted, Dr. Sharon must be stern and inflexible, which brings her terribly close to a television stereotype: that of the competent black woman, often a therapist or, on police television, nirvana. Fortunately, Dr. Sharon is endowed with sufficient inner life to ward off the alarm.

The eight episodes I saw in the new season (there are twelve in total) can feel undercooked and floating, the writing formulas, the storylines even lighter than they were in Season 1. (The Christmas episode is so indulgent and sweet that it made me feel paranoid.) The inconsistency in quality has the effect of intensifying the successes. A Triumph is a tribute to Sex and the City, with a focus on Roy Kent and his girlfriend, Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), who evolves from WAG influencer to brand consultant for teams. The arc offers a perfect shot of nostalgia and a rare surge of eroticism. Overall, the performances, even those of characters who are nothing but jam, are still strong and friendly. Racing gags, such as those given to Dr Sharon, Roy and Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift), Richmond’s dumb but beloved COO, amount to a kind of charming retro vernacular.

The charm, however, can be deafening. Is Ted Lasso subject to the same curse as his protagonist? The attraction of the old roots of the sitcom, have I lost count of the number of references to Cheersslow the shows? During the first season, there was a satisfying climax in Ted’s wrath, but he was quickly drowned out by the resumption of the vivid, pop-culture-savant banter, and everyone was happy or struggling. to be happy at the end. So, in season 2, the series goes through a necessary crisis. This time around, Ted withers himself publicly, opposing themes of real therapy and self-help, a welcome contrast to his belief in unwavering optimism. As Dr. Sharon’s presence reveals the sharpest edges of Teds’ ego, you can feel the spectacle receding from the inward force of the coaches. Can’t say I miss him particularly.

