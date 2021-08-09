5 million research program to strengthen UK resilience to climate change





The new research will strengthen the UK’s resilience to the impacts of climate change after a new 5 million research program is launched, according to the UK government.

Climate Services, a research program for the Net Zero Resilient World, will provide high-quality scientific research and analysis and will help inform future climate policies and will be supported by University College London and the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology*.

This is to help the UK respond to the impact of global warming on the country’s infrastructure, the government says.

These include heat waves causing record temperatures in buildings, extreme weather damage to power plants and electrical networks, and flooding affecting communities.

The program will also work with local authorities on local climate action plans to provide information to help families cope with extreme temperatures and help identify low-cost, low-carbon actions.

The UK government says the effects of climate change are already being felt in the UK and around the world.

Last year was the third hottest on record, the fifth wettest and the eighth clearest, according to a climate report released by the UK Meteorological Agency last week.

Today’s new initiative will help the UK adapt to these changes and take action to strengthen its resilience to the impacts of climate change.

UK Climate and Energy Minister and International Adaptation and Resilience COP26 Champion Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: Climate change poses a threat to both our way of life and the safety of our country. The climate decisions governments make now and in these important years to come are critical to protecting our homes, our well-being and our future.

This new program brings together the nation’s brightest and best climate scientists, universities and research institutions to provide the latest tools, advice and research to inform future climate policy at national and local levels.

This study is critical to ensuring that the UK has made the best possible choice on its journey towards net zero, making it more adaptable and resilient to the impacts of climate change.

UK resilience

To reduce emissions globally, the initiative will also provide a model for how the UK can reduce its carbon emissions globally.

It builds on the UK government working with other countries to develop decarbonization strategies that help foreign countries reduce their carbon footprint while building resilience and protecting their populations.

This announcement comes as part of the UK government’s plan to strengthen its climate leadership ahead of COP26 and establish a world-leading commitment to eliminating the UK’s contribution to climate change by 2050.

COP26 President-nominee Alok Sharma said: There are less than 100 days left until COP26. This essential study is more important than ever as it helps the UK work with governments around the world to deliver ambitious initiatives to cut carbon and reduce emissions.

From floods to wildfires, the extreme weather events we have recently witnessed show how important it is for communities to build resilience and protect the future.

This program demonstrates our commitment as COP26hosts to achieve net zero by the middle of the century. The next decade is critical to keeping the 1.5-degree temperature limit on track and avoiding the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

The four-year UK Government Research Program will be launched to enhance the UK’s resilience to climate change by improving scientific understanding of climate impacts, decarbonization and climate action.

It will provide technologies such as innovative advice, digital data and data visualization tools, and inform government action plans, providing critical evidence and expertise to reach net zero and provide a thriving, low-carbon, green future.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: As we work for the next National Adaptation Programme, strong, world-leading science and research on climate change is key to inform adaptation policies.

This new research program will ensure that climate science is fully integrated into planning and decision-making, including key infrastructure and biodiversity projects, as we work to restore peatlands, wetlands, natural environments, and improve air and water through landmarks. . environmental legislation.

This comes with a record of investing $5.2 billion in new flooding and coastal plans to better protect 336,000 properties by 2027.

*Climate Services for the Net Zero Resilient World Consortium include:

Ricardo University College London (UCL) Tyndall Center for Climate Change Institutes supported by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC): British Antarctic Survey (BAS) British Geological Survey (BGS) National Center for Atmospheric Sciences (NCAS) National Center Earth Observation (NCEO) National Center for Oceanography (NOC) Plymouth Ocean Research Institute (PML) UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH)

