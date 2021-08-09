MS Charity Criticizes UK Postcode Lottery Over Life-changing Drugs | multiple sclerosis





People with multiple sclerosis are paying up to 600 a month for life-changing drugs. This drug is available from the NHS in Wales and Scotland, but is not available in the UK.

The charity estimates that tens of thousands of MS patients are missing fampridine, which may improve a person’s ability to walk and reduce the risk of falls.

They say the UK postcode lottery is very unfair to UK patients who have to live with MS with very debilitating symptoms that can include vision, arm and leg movement, sensation and balance problems.

Senior Labor MP Dame Margaret Hodge wrote a letter to Health Minister Sajid Javid urging that the drug be available to everyone in need.

Her intervention came after receiving fampridine as part of a clinical trial, which resulted in a marked improvement in the walking ability of her component Steven Brookss, but her health deteriorated when the trial was over and his hospital could not provide it. .

Phillip Anderson, Policy Director at MS Society, Phillip Anderson, Policy Officer at MS Society Shiki said it would be very unfair to be denied access to a treatment.

Although multiple sclerosis is relentless, painful, and helpless, we know that this treatment can make a significant difference to many people’s symptoms, including helping with walking and managing MS fatigue.

An access gap has arisen as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which advises the UK government and the NHS, does not represent value for money, while its equivalents in Wales and Scotland recommend it. .

The MS Society estimates that around 40,000 MS patients in the UK who would benefit from taking the drug could not get it because of the Nice ruling. About 200 people received this treatment from the NHS and only after submitting their individual funding requests did they file an appeal showing that expensive treatment was denied and that treatment was specifically needed.

But society says that if they can get fampridine from the NHS, only 0.5% of people will enjoy improvements in walking ability and quality of life.

Drug maker Biogen says that if about 65,000 people in the UK had access to the drug they could improve their health, and in Northern Ireland about 3,000 people could improve their health.

The MS Trust said patients were personally paying between $200 and $600 a month for the drug.

David Martin, CEO of Trusts, said: “People with multiple sclerosis in the UK have a difficult choice between paying for a drug they can get for free in other parts of the UK. We at MS Trust don’t think this is fair.

We know that fampridine may make a difference in some MS patients experiencing gait disturbances and the MS Trust wants equitable access to this treatment across the UK.

In her letter, Hodge asked Javid why NHS England was unable to secure a discount on the cost of the drug from Biogen after the Scottish NHS had agreed to a deal to ensure availability.

It is unacceptable to discover that NHS England is lagging behind and not providing free access to fampridine. This failure created a zip code lottery for MS patients, which had a serious impact on the lives of my voters.

Nice is updating guidelines for MS treatment, hoping that charities and patients will be able to make the drug free at the UK’s NHS. It is expected in 2022.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it sympathized with Nice’s judgment, although patients refused the drug.

A spokesperson said he wants all patients to have access to first-class, innovative medicines and to empathize with patients dealing with difficult conditions like multiple sclerosis.

Nice is world-renowned for its expertise in identifying effective treatments at a price that is fair to the NHS and taxpayers. They found that the current evidence for the effectiveness of this drug is insufficient to recommend it to patients compared to other effective treatments.

We want to reassure people that Nice continues to review the guidelines. We are currently reviewing recommendations for fampridine and will release updated guidance next year.

