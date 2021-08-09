Universities with the most U.S. gold medalists at the 2020 Olympics





Despite the looming threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Summer Olympics are over. … [+] Here is a summary of the universities with the highest number of US gold medalists. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

It wasn’t until the last day of competition that the athletes from the United States overtook China and won the most gold medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics 202o. In addition to 39 gold medals, American athletes have won 41 silver medals and 33 bronze medals. Their total of 113 medals was by far the highest of any country, surpassing the total of 88 medals from China, the Russian Olympic committees 71, Britain 65 and host nation Japan, completing the top five with 58. The full list of US gold medals can be found here.

PUBLICITY

Most of the athletes representing the United States have participated or are considering enrolling in college. According to the NCAA, out of the entire 626-member U.S. team, about 75 percent of athletes competed in college, at Division I, II, or III levels.

In case you’re curious about the academic backgrounds of gold medalists, here’s a summary of their college affiliations. (Note: For all gold medalists – whether as an individual or as a member of a team – I counted each four-year institution that each was attending or planning to attend as an undergraduate student. . I have also included team substitutes in the count. If an athlete has won more than one gold medal, I only counted it once.)

Of the 39 US gold medalists at this year’s Olympics, ten were awarded to US teams and 29 individual awards were won by 25 different people. (Caleb Dressel of the University of Florida won three individual golds in addition to two relay golds. Bobby Finke, also of the University of Florida, won two individual golds, as did Katie Ladecky of Stanford.)

The top ten colleges in terms of gold medalists in the United States were:

Stanford University and the University of Southern California are tied for first place with ten gold medalists each.

Stanford University: Valarie Allman (record); Alix Klineman (beach volleyball); Katie Ladecky (two gold medals in swimming); Aria Fischer, Mackenzie Fischer, Jamie Neushul, Melissa Seidemann, Maggie Steffens, (women’s water polo); Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson and Kathyrn Plummer (women’s volleyball). University of Southern California: April Ross (beach volleyball); Kendall Ellis, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad (female track); Rai Benjamin and Michael Norman (male track); Kaleigh Gilchirst, Stephanie Haralabdis, Paige Hauschild and Amanda Longan (women’s water polo).

UCLA and the University of Connecticut are tied for third with six gold medalists each.

UCLA: Jru Holiday and Zach Levin (men’s basketball); Rai Benjamin (male track); Rachel Fattal, Maddie Mussleman and Alys Williams (women’s water polo). University of Connecticut: Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi (women’s basketball); Stefanie Dolson (3 x 3 women basketball).

PUBLICITY

The University of Kentucky, University of Minnesota and University of Texas are tied for fifth place (5 each).

University of Kentucky: Sydney McLaughlin (women’s track); William Shaner (shooting); Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and Keldon Johnson (men’s basketball). University of Texas: Ryan Crouser (men’s shot put); Lydia Jacoby (women swimming); Kevin Durant (men’s basketball); Ariel Atkins (women’s basketball); Chiaka Ogbogu (women’s volleyball). University of Minnesota: Gable Stevenson (men’s wrestling); Bowen Becker (men’s swimming); Tori Dixon, Sarah Parsons and Hannah Tapp (women’s volleyball).

Notre Dame University and Pennsylvania State University are tied for eighth place (4 each).

PUBLICITY

Notre-Dame: Lee Kiefer (fencing); Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd (women’s basketball); Jackie Young (women’s 3 x 3 basketball). Penn State: David Taylor (men’s wrestling); Micha Hancock, Megan Courtney and Haleigh Washington (women’s volleyball).

Louisiana State University, University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University, and University of Nebraska are tied for tenth place (3 each).

Louisiana State University: Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood (men’s track); Sylvia Fowles (women’s basketball). University of South Carolina: Aja Wilson (women’s basketball); Allisha Gray (women’s basketball 3 x 3); Wadeline Jonathas (women’s track). University of Nebraska: Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson (women’s volleyball). Texas A and M: Athing Mu (women’s track); Bryce Deadmon (male track); Khris Middleton (men’s basketball).

PUBLICITY

In total, 47 different US colleges and universities have won US gold medals among their former undergraduates. The list includes several other perennial powerhouses like those listed above, but also a number of schools not known for their international sporting prowess. For example:

These numbers only represent US gold medalists. Not included in the tally are the many athletes who attended American colleges and competed – and won gold – for their home country flags.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeltnietzel/2021/08/09/the-universities-with-the-most-us-gold-medalists-in-the-2020-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos