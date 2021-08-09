All drivers in the UK will be fined 1000 next month under the MOT rule change.





All drivers in the UK have been warned about changes to the MOT rules next month and could face a 1000 fine.

Drivers were told they should check the MOT deadline just before the change. This can lead to huge balances and expensive fines.

MOT waivers, introduced early in the coronavirus outbreak, have increased the number of vehicles that must pass tests in September to continue driving on the road.

Automobiles, motorcycles and light vans with MOT expiring between 30 March and 31 July 2020 in the UK have been extended by six months due to nationwide closures.

Drivers in Northern Ireland have been given a 12-month extension.

Of the 14,688 UK drivers surveyed by AA, around 20% said they had used the policy, indicating MOT delays in more than 5.5 million cars.

Many drivers eventually had their vehicle tested in September 2020, so they should schedule another test next month.

They will compete for slots with owners of the 339,000 new cars they bought in September 2018, which will close the first MOT, Mirror reports.

AA Road Policy Director Jack Cousens said:

“MOT centers are already feeling the pressure, and with ‘Super September’ approaching, savvy drivers can stay ahead of the game. Don’t delay, book today.

“Ordinary people leave their MOT reservations until the last minute. This time drivers won’t have that luxury.”

Drivers using vehicles without a valid MOT can be fined up to 1,000.

Vehicles must have a MOT on their 3rd anniversary of registration and then every 12 months thereafter.

We ensure that several components, such as lights, seat belts, tires and brakes, meet legal standards.

