US subsidizes fossil fuels so investors never lose





It’s no secret that fossil fuel subsidies hamper decarbonization. Countries in the G20 group, including the United States, have pledged to phase out inefficient tax breaks for the fossil fuel industry.

And yet, each year the federal and state governments of the United States provide approximately $ 20.5 billion in subsidies to the oil and gas industry. But there are few hard numbers that quantify the impact of these subsidies on nations’ efforts to meet their climate goals. For example, Ploy Achakulwisut, a climate policy researcher at the Stockholm Environmental Institute, has embarked on a project to affix a label.

His team discovered that, as Achakulwisut says, these [subsidies] are bad or bad.

His research, published in Environmental Research Letters, assesses the effects that 16 tax breaks and exemptions will have on 1,000 new oil and gas producing fields in the United States that are expected to be built before 2030. The article shows that if the Fossil fuel prices remain high, most of the 96 percent subsidies in oil, 87 for gas will go straight into the pockets of investors as profit. And if prices come down, these subsidies will help 60% and 74% of new oil and gas fields stay profitable. The authors estimate that by helping the industry remain profitable in either scenario, these subsidies could add 150 million tonnes of CO2 emissions to the atmosphere by 2030.

We need to reduce emissions, but we also need to stop doing things that increase emissions; these things go hand in hand, said Daniel Bresette, director of the nonprofit Institute for Environmental and Energy Studies, who was not involved in the study. This report helps demonstrate how what is happening now is exacerbating the [high-emissions] situation that was right now.

The research required many hours of programming, says Achakulwisut. Before even starting, the team had to define what they would consider a grant. They used the World Trade Organization definition because it allowed them to include benefits that are not explicit tax breaks, such as state and federal help to pay for cleanup costs. wells or public coverage of road damage costs. The team found 16 grants dating back decades. Simultaneously, they entered a database that includes all the oil and gas fields that are expected to be built from 2020 to 2030, around 1000. Then, they tested the profitability of each field under 20 different price scenarios, with and without each individual grant. .

Unsurprisingly, the team found that the accelerated-deductible intangible exploration and development expense (IDC) tax relief had the greatest effect of all the supports assessed for the industry. The tax break is a 1916 exemption that allows oil companies to deduct the cost of new wells from their taxes, which could increase annual growth in oil and gas investment by 11 and 8 percent, respectively.

But, given that they opted for a definition of subsidies that allows them to include indirect benefits as a subsidy, they were able to make some interesting remarks about other forms of government support to the industry, Bresette points out. . The team found that shifting part of the costs of closing and cleaning the wells to the government made each new well $ 60,000 cheaper (and that value doesn’t even take into account the costs to health and the environment. associated with abandoned wells.) Over time, a series of Complicated Loopholes have left 2 million oil and gas wells unplugged in the United States, with clean-up costs of billions – roughly $ 10 billion in costs. States such as Texas, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma, which have large stocks of abandoned wells.

We’ve been talking about phasing out fossil fuel subsidies for years and years, Achakulwisut said. We just hope that this kind of analysis, and with all the ongoing efforts to phase out fossil fuels, will force policy makers to finally take action.

