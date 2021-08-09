British scholars report university cost-cutting move





Empty Gesture: British Scholars Say Universities Can Do More to Protect Posts During EpidemicCredit: Getty

Faculty, postdoctoral researchers and doctoral students at UK universities are outraged by the layoff move and blame institutions for adopting authoritarian decision-making practices under the COVID-19 pandemic, found in a survey of academics across the UK I did.

The survey, which involved 1,099 respondents, was conducted between June and August 2020 by Richard Watermeyer, a higher education researcher at the University of Bristol, and his colleagues. Half of the respondents were instructors or higher, 14% were PhD students and 14% were postdoctoral students. Two-thirds of respondents came from research-intensive universities. Two-thirds are women and 61% have permanent or indefinite contracts. Survey results were published last month (R. Watermeyer et al. Br. J. Sociol. Educ. https://doi.org/gk7hrb; 2021).

Respondents expressed widespread concern about the small number of university administrators who often make decisions about the future direction of employment and educational institutions without consulting faculty or staff. They also complain of a significant increase in training workload without additional compensation or recognition. Many of these changes are particularly affecting junior researchers, including postdoctoral researchers, the research found. Watermeyer adds that UK academics seem to be realizing that universities are using the epidemic as an opportunity to drive certain cost-cutting agendas, and junior researchers felt exploited.

One PhD student added that in an open-ended response to the survey, money would be prioritized over staff or students, and the university would help scholars who survived even after finding a job to achieve financial gain.

But British universities say belts must be tightened due to the epidemic. Raj Jethwa, CEO of the London-based Universities and Colleges Employers Association, said 172 member institutions are acting with honor as they struggle to cope with enormous financial pressures. Although the pandemic has put a serious strain on the organization’s finances, he says, the basic mission hasn’t changed. Higher education institutions have been working hard to minimize the impact of the pandemic on jobs, workload, health and well-being.

gold command

Seventy percent of respondents said the pandemic-related cuts have created a culture of job insecurity and fear among employees, which has made university leaders more dictatorial. Some respondents say they fear that a shift to undemocratic governance will undermine academic independence. My college cadres jumped at the opportunity to call themselves Gold Command and said they would no longer be able to consult on anything. The associate professor wrote.

David Harvie, a financial and political economy researcher at the University of Leicester, is one of the faculty and staff who have been laid off since the pandemic began. His last term was on August 11. Harvie, who manages communications for the University and College Union’s (UCU) Leicester chapter, says about two-thirds of them hold teaching and research positions. The union represents 120,000 employees in universities and other institutions across the UK.

Harvie said she was forcibly fired and believes the university’s efforts to consult faculty and staff about workforce restructuring plans are bogus. In June, UCU highlighted 200 job losses at universities in 15 months, with an additional 26 posts still at risk. Harvie also argues that the university has tried to silence critical voices, including scholars who oppose it.

University President and Vice Chancellor Nishan Canagarajah told Nature that these changes are not a reckless response to the pandemic. Rather, he says the move is part of the university’s long-term plans. Our strategic plan will focus our investments in areas that align with our research strengths, including supporting staff from early career PhDs to professors, he says.

Academic concerns about UK university leadership were boiling even before the pandemic. According to a survey conducted in 2017 and released in January 2020 (M. Erickson et al. Stud. High. Educ. https://doi.org/ggk7j6; 2020), nearly 9 in 10 faculty and staff Thumbs up to senior management of the institution. 5,888 respondents cited lack of accountability, poor leadership, and excessive reliance on performance indicators among other issues.

duty of care

The Watermeyers survey reveals a wide range of feelings of mistrust and distress at what respondents call colleges lack of care for academic health and well-being. The crisis highlighted how easily employee welfare is sacrificed and neglected, the assistant professor wrote in the response. Another respondent explained that their role was to be a dumpster for student problems, adding: Tired, exhausted, and afraid. I have had suicidal thoughts. This is all I feel helpless.

Richard Watermeyer.Credit: Richard Watermeyer

University of Liverpool cell biologist Patricia Murray said in January that when the university announced 47 proposed mandatory layoffs in health and life sciences, its faculty and staff were blinded. She says college management doesn’t appreciate the impact of layoffs on people’s health. Although we send out pointless welfare letters every week, there is no mention of a serious adverse health effect on the person being fired.

Murray says the university’s actions put tremendous stress on early career researchers as management gave up their duty of care to their employees. She added that the mandatory layoffs have forced Liverpool’s PhD students and postdoctoral researchers to rethink their hopes of studying in the UK.

A spokesperson for the University of Liverpool said the downsizing plan has been underway for a year and a half. The university is not proposing layoffs lightly, and the restructuring project for the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences has been carefully reviewed over an 18-month period, the spokesperson said. This project was done before COVID-19.

Watermeyer believes that the practice of job insecurity that British scholars are currently struggling with can be traced back to the late 1990s, beginning in the late 1990s, and shifting between universities acting like companies more interested in profits than institutions serving the public good.

global issue

The development of UK universities is not unique. Thomas Kimbis, president of the National Postdoctoral Association in Rockville, Maryland, said the pandemic has squeezed budgets at U.S. universities, and postdoctoral researchers and other early career researchers have been hardest hit. . Postdoctoral researchers are still a vulnerable working class, he says.

Peter Hurley, a higher education policy researcher at the University of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, says foreign universities are struggling to survive after losing tuition and other income from international students. He says there is a lot of uncertainty in Australia’s academic job market, where it is estimated that about 17,000 jobs have already been lost. He says this is not a good time for early researchers and those who want to become postdoctoral researchers in Australia.

To survive, Watermeyer says, universities around the world must change their business models to become less dependent on student tuition income. He added that the government should invest more in universities. Otherwise, the situation found in the epidemic could be made worse, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02163-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos