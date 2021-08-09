The Serenity Prayer as a Guide to American Foreign Policy





God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Reinhold Niebuhr.

At first glance, one might not think of this phrase by the famous theologian Reinhold Niebuhrs as a guideline for US strategy or foreign policy. But as I read the daily headlines from collapsing Afghanistan, just like Vietnam half a century ago, it seems oddly relevant. Recall that Niebuhr was also a prominent, albeit controversial, Cold War realist political philosopher who opposed black-and-white absolutist assumptions and the idea that superpowers could run history.

In fact, many of the major failures of American foreign policy can be attributed to not understanding the things the United States could not change. It is the result of pride, of not understanding the limits of American power, a problem that has been magnified as the relative power of the Americas eroded as power spread through a multipolar world.

Indeed, it left a costly trail of unintended consequences. The drift of the mission that transformed Afghanistan from a swift and successful effort to overthrow the Taliban government into a futile 20-year nation-building exercise, or the costly and failed enterprise of nation-building a nation in Iraq to impose democracy by force, are good examples. . And, of course, there was the Vietnam debacle. While driven by a different set of flawed assumptions, including that markets necessarily self-correct, the catastrophic financial crisis of 2008 is another example.

Other recent cases include President Barack Obama’s abandonment of the red line on Syria after using chemical weapons, and not least, maximum pressure campaigns of economic sanctions against North Korea, the Iran and Venezuela, having so far given only maximum resistance and persistent confrontation.

But there is no shortage of positive examples of the courage to change what you can. Most spectacular was the inclusive order based on Bretton Woods rules after World War II, creating institutions that underpinned free trade, open markets and a stable financial system. This system has brought 70 years of prosperity and the absence of war between the great powers, although it is now unraveling and challenging. It was an important case of history learning, the failures of an overly vindictive Treaty of Versailles, and the domestic trade and financial policies that spawned the Great Depression.

Bold moves defending both values ​​and interests have taken place in Germany, starting with President Truman and the Berlin Airlift, which forced the Soviet Union to end the blockade of West Berlin. Then there was JFK Ich Bin Ein Berliner’s speech during the Berlin Crisis as the Berlin Wall was being built, and most dramatically, Ronald Reagans called on Soviet Premier Gorbachev to demolish that wall. And again, in Germany, the deft and peaceful end of the Cold War by the Bush administration to reunite Germany and keep it in NATO as the USSR collapsed was a huge historic achievement.

Nixon-Kissinger’s opening up to China, reversing the Cold War scenario, was a diplomatic coup of historic proportions, even if the United States erred in failing to rethink assumptions about Chinese policy in 2003- 2004, as job losses in the United States increased.

Although it took the experience of the imminent death of the Cuban Missile Crisis, a series of arms control agreements such as START and, most spectacularly, the START agreement of 1991 at the end of the war Cold has reduced the American and Russian strategic arsenals by more than 80%. The NAFTA trade deal, started under Reagan and finalized under President Clinton, despite performing well below promises, was another bold move, integrating North American economies. More recently, the Paris Climate Agreements, while non-binding, committed the world to meeting climate change targets.

Looking ahead, the challenge for U.S. foreign policy is to avoid damaging unforced errors in policy and to seize opportunities to advance U.S. interests. This is where the wisdom part comes in. Niebuhr cautioned against the illusion of managing the story, explaining that modern man lacks the humility to accept that all of the drama of history takes place in too broad a sense. for human understanding or management.

Any effective US strategy must reject the one superpower mentality that assumes US interests include those of allies and partners, understand the limits of the US agency, and adopt an approach that takes into account the interests of other actors. In a global dynamic where power is diffused (the rest of the world represents the remaining 77% of the world economy and 95% of the world population), a major challenge is to find a balance of interests that creates a greater sense of emancipation and re-establish post-Trump legitimacy of US power, with safeguards to reduce risk.

A starting point is the reality that international systems work to the extent that the great powers are invested in them. Like it or not, bad guys have vested interests, especially when they’re the world’s greatest trading power and possess nukes with second-strike survivability. That is why we had to live 70 years with the Soviet Union.

It requires a new mind map, a transition from a state of mind of primacy of the United States to that of primus inter pares (first among peers). American leadership today means building coalitions, starting with like-minded democracies, but requires understanding the partners as well as the interests, goals, trade-offs and knowing what is and is not your influence. Such a change means learning to exercise restraint, to make collaborative decisions, to pool power to resolve issues where interests intersect and where to compromise to avoid system failure and possible conflict.

President BidenJoe BidenCuomo’s senior assistant resigns Berlin nightclubs participate in COVID-19 pilot Project lead pipe replacement funds in bipartisan deal sparks skepticism MOREs’ efforts to revitalize US alliances and build coalitions sharing the same ideas on key strategic trade and technology issues is a step in the right direction. To the extent that the United States can reach common positions with the EU, Japan, Australia and South Korea, for example on reform of the World Trade Organization or on technological standards, the The United States can maximize its influence and exert pressure on China and others to change predatory industrial policies.

Survey data suggests Americans would be comfortable with such an approach. They want the United States to stay engaged, but also want others not to free-ride and to do their fair share. This suggests that to the extent that partners demonstrate burden sharing, the American public would see the benefits of global engagement.

So maybe, just maybe, the United States could do worse than use the Serenity Prayer as a foreign policy guide.

Robert A. Manning is a senior fellow of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council. He was Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs from 2001 to 2004, a member of the US Department of State’s Policy Planning Team from 2004 to 2008, and the National Intelligence Council’s Strategic Future Group. from 2008 to 2012. Follow him on Twitter @ Rmanning4.

