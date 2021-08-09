TRA recommendations for welded tube and pipe measurements are maintained.





The government has agreed with the TRA’s recommendations for UK trade remedies for welded tube and pipe.

On Monday, August 9th, the TRA issued an advisory on the UK’s trade remedies against welded tube and pipe imports from China, Belarus and Russia. This anti-dumping measure has been inherited from the EU system and the TRA has been tasked with reviewing all EU measures that have been converted to assess whether they are still necessary.

The TRA recommends that the UK continue to apply anti-dumping duties on imports from China and Belarus, but not on Russian imports. The TRA also recommended changing the scope of the legislation to exclude one of the four types of products covered by the legislation as it is not manufactured in the UK. The Minister of International Trade supported the TRA’s recommendation, which will now come into force.

Review of measures for importation of welded pipes

The TRA has assessed whether the UK still needs a trade relief measure that imposes tariffs on welded pipes and pipes imported from China, Belarus and Russia. This involved collecting and analyzing data from UK producers, importers and exporters to determine if these imports could harm or harm UK producers by unfairly lowering prices. The measure covers welded tubes and pipes of unalloyed steel commonly used in heating and plumbing systems in the construction industry.

TRAs analysis shows that if this measure is removed, producers in Belarus and China are likely to dump these products in the future and harm UK industry, but not Russian producers.

The findings of the TRA’s initial investigation were published in the Statement of Essential Facts in May, giving case parties an opportunity to review, comment on, and add further comments to the TRA’s conclusions. Many parties submitted responses and the TRA’s final report responded to these submissions and provided further clarification where necessary.

The TRA’s recommendations mean that imports from Belarus and China will remain where tariffs are required, but for imports from Russia that are not maintained where tariffs are not, users of these products will find supplies traded fairly at competitive prices. , but in the UK producers are not harmed by unfair trade. These measures will be removed for products imported from Russia after 30 January 2021 (30 days from the date the measures are converted into EU to UK law as stipulated by law).

TRA President Simon Walker explained:

Through the TRA’s review of this legislation and the evidence we have gathered and analyzed, we have established measures to ensure that users of these products obtain a supply that is fairly traded at a competitive price, keeping measures where they are needed and removing them where they are not needed. I could recommend the results. However, UK producers are not harmed by unfair trade.

Background on TRA and Trade Remedies

The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) is a UK agency that investigates unfair import practices and whether trade remedies are needed to respond to unexpected spikes in imports.

TRA was launched on June 1, 2021 as an agency under the Ministry of International Trade (DIT). Prior to inception, the staff operated as Trade Remedies Investigations Directorate (TRID) of DIT.

Anti-dumping measures are one of three trade remedies permitted by the World Trade Organization (WTO). These measures impose tariffs on goods that are unfairly imported at prices lower than they would be sold in the country in which they were manufactured. The other two measures are offsetting measures in response to unfair subsidies on imported goods and protection measures in response to unexpected surges in imports.

When the UK left the EU, it turned 43 trade remedies that were of interest to UK industry into UK law. The TRA was then required to conduct a review of each action. This is because the action was originally based on data from all EU member states. If the UK is to maintain this, it must demonstrate that it is necessary to protect against unfair trade practices that damage or could damage UK industry.

About Conversion Review to Welded Tube and Pipe

The review of welded tube and pipe began on February 10, 2020. On May 14, 2021, the TRA released the Statement of Essential Facts, an interim report setting out initial findings to provide case parties an opportunity to comment.

The anti-dumping action relevant to the review excludes welded tubes and pipes of ferrous or non-alloy steel, line pipes of a circular cross section and an outer diameter not exceeding 168.3 mm, and of the type used in oil or gas pipelines. , Casings and Tubings Casings and tubes of the kind used for oil or gas drilling, precision tubes and tubes and pipes with attached fittings suitable for conducting gas or liquids for use in civil aircraft.

