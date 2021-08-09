Weekly Fundamental Oil Price Forecasts COVID Borders, Strong US Dollar to Fuel Lower Prices





US West Texas Intermediate and international benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell sharply last week as bullish traders finally recognized the threat of the new wave of coronavirus cases on future demand after the have ignored for weeks.

The main concern for traders is the potential drop in demand for crude from the United States and China, the two largest users in the world. Last week’s government inventory report was mixed with an increase in the supply of crude oil and a decline in the supply of gasoline. Finally, providing some support at the weekend exacerbated tensions in the Middle East

Last week, September WTI crude oil came in at $ 68.28, down $ 5.67 or -7.67% and October Brent crude oil ended at $ 70.70, in down $ 4.71 or -6.66%.

Demand concerns over increasing cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus

Oil prices came under pressure last week as concerns over increasing cases of the Delta coronavirus variant outweighed expectations of another weekly draw in U.S. stocks.

In China, the spread of the variant from the coast to cities in the interior prompted authorities to impose strict measures to bring the outbreak under control.

Japan is also set to extend emergency restrictions to more parts of the country, while US President Joe Biden has said COVID-19 cases in the United States, which peaked in six months, will rise before dropping and the new Delta variant takes an unnecessary toll on the country.

Mixed public storage report

In its weekly inventory report, the U.S. government said crude inventories rose 3.6 million barrels in the week of July 30 to 439.2 million barrels, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 3.1 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories fell 5.3 million barrels, the EIA said, far more than expectations of a 1.8 million barrels drop. Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by 833,000 barrels, compared to an expected decline of 543,000 barrels.

Weekly rise in US oil rigs Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of active U.S. oil rigs increased from 2 to 387 last week. The total number of active rigs in the United States, which includes those drilling for natural gas, increased by three to 491, according to Baker Hughes.

Weekly forecast

Given the recent surge in coronavirus cases around the world, we might start to see the damage the surge has done to demand this week. This gives added importance to the weekly reports of the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Last week, the EIA report showed that overall product supply remained high, suggesting U.S. demand for fuel was resisting the rise in coronavirus infections. However, that number can change quickly given the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Traders should continue to monitor refining activity or fuel demand to see if it is affected by the increasing rate of infection in the United States and around the world.

COVID brakes and the sharp rise in the US dollar could also weigh on prices. The pace of sales could slow if tensions in the Middle East escalate, but only to the extent that they have a direct impact on supply.

