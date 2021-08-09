CNC Cooperation Agreement – GOV.UK





The Civilian Nuclear Police (CNC) is an armed police force charged with protecting critical national infrastructure. Our ambition is to be recognized nationally and internationally as a leading organization for armed protection security within the UK’s critical national infrastructure.

Our police officers are licensed from the Police College and are trained to the same national standards as the Department of the Interior units. The National Police Agency was formed under the Energy Act of 2004 and is subject to other laws than the Ministry of the Interior.

The law allows CNC officers to assist other units when needed in individual cases or to provide mutual assistance in a pre-negotiated manner, but in some cases, to provide a legal framework within which the chief police officer may request armed officers from the CNC. A more formal agreement is needed. .

As a result, CNC now has the following cooperation agreements with police across the country:

operation temper

Contracts with all Interior Ministry forces in England and Wales to enable deployment in the event of a major event coordinated by the National Policing Coordination Center (NPoCC), and the possibility of having CNC officers deployed to all unit areas.

Operation Plato and other support

Contracts with all Department of Home Affairs forces with our sites in Thames Valley, Avon and Somerset, Kent, Suffolk, Lancashire, Cumbria, Cleveland. This agreement allows us to provide assistance or conduct joint patrols when there is a risk of life-threatening or serious injury in the event of a predatory terrorist attack.

city ​​of london

Contracts that allow CNC officers to support certain movements.

Police Scotland Cooperation Agreement

This agreement allows CNC to provide support in Op Temperer or Op Plato scenarios, where there is a risk of life threatening or serious injury, and other scenarios that are mutually beneficial or mutually beneficial. strength.

Under each contract, CNC officers under their direction and control shall be deemed to serve in the receiving unit on a temporary basis under the jurisdiction of the receiving unit.

