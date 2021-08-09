Stars and Stripes – US and South Korean military to train together this month despite warnings from Pyongyang





Members of a South Korean Navy dive team examine an x-ray image of a possible submarine mine during a Foal Eagle exercise in Jinhae, South Korea, March 6, 2017 (Alfred Coffield / US Navy)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea The US and South Korean armies, despite lingering concerns over North Korea’s provocation, are planning a joint computer-simulated exercise, a South Korean military official said on Monday.

The official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to release details, told Stars and Stripes that the two countries will hold combined training at the command post from Aug. 16-26.

Staff will conduct preliminary crisis management training starting Tuesday, the official added. The exercise should focus on computer simulations, rather than a field exercise involving thousands of combat soldiers.

South Korean news outlet Yonhap News first reported the news of the exercise on Sunday.

Spokesmen for South Korea’s Department of National Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday that the military is still consulting its U.S. counterparts on the details of the exercise, including the number of troops involved.

The two sides are now fully reviewing the overall condition, including support for diplomatic efforts for denuclearization and a lasting peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula, the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of [South Korea]-The United States’ combined defense readiness and the establishment of conditions for the transfer of operational control in wartime, a Defense Department spokesperson told Stars and Stripes under the usual condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon has previously noted that any joint exercise with South Korea will be held after extensive discussions with the host nation.

We believe in adequate training and preparation on the peninsula and that all decisions we make regarding training and preparation are made in close consultation with South Korean allies, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a briefing on August 3.

Nothing has changed in our need to be properly trained and ready on the Korean Peninsula to face a series of threats, he said. And we make these decisions together.

USFK spokesman Col. Lee Peters declined to discuss the exercises on Monday, citing the command’s policy of not commenting on upcoming exercises.

Any discussion of combined training events is a [South Korea]-American bilateral decision and concluded with mutual agreement, ”he said in a statement to Stars and Stripes.

The allies have postponed their last scheduled computer simulated command post exercise to February 2020 due to the coronavirus. The United States and South Korea had already reduced the scope of these exercises as part of diplomatic efforts under the Trump administration to convince North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

The plan for another joint military exercise comes after North Korea and South Korea reopened their lines of communication last month. The lines, which had been suspended for a year, have been re-established to take a big step forward in restoring mutual trust and promoting reconciliation, the state-run North Korean news agency said in a statement to the time.

Pyongyang regularly denounces joint military exercises and considers them a hostile act against the regime.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns and a senior ruling Workers’ Party official, warned that any exercise would be an unwanted prelude that would undermine relations on the peninsula, the Korean Central News Agency said in a statement. earlier this month.

More than 70 South Korean lawmakers on Friday called for postponement of the exercises in light of North Korea’s decision to reopen its lines of communication, adding that the exercises could provoke the regime and prompt it to crack down on its diplomatic overtures.

According to a RealMeter poll conducted in South Korea on August 6, 50.4% of those polled disagreed with the postponement of exercises, while 45.3% agreed. The poll, which interviewed 500 people, had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

David Choi

Yoo Kyong Chang

