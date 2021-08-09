Vodafone Reintroduces Roaming Rates for UK Customers in Europe | telecommunication industry





Vodafone is set to reintroduce rates to UK customers using mobile phones in Europe, despite previously saying that the UK’s largest mobile operators won’t reimburse roaming costs after Brexit.

Vodafone says new and upgrade customers will have to pay up to $2 a day for their monthly allowance for data, calls and text messages on mainland Europe.

After making a similar announcement in June, the company, which is following in the footsteps of BT-owned EE, said the fee would come into effect next year.

Ernest Doku, mobile expert at Uswitch.com, said the reintroduction of roaming rates means consumers are paying for data and talk time they’ve already paid for. This is disappointing for consumers, with the risk that no-cost roaming could soon become a distant memory for UK residents. Always use hotel and cafe Wi-Fi on holidays whenever possible.

O2 says customers will be charged an additional fair use fee if they use more than 25GB of data per month. Three has reduced its fair use data limit in Europe from 20 GB per month to 12 GB. If the customer needs to use more data, there is a charge of 3 per additional gigabyte.

Since 2017, mobile networks in EU countries have been banned from charging additional fees to customers using mobile phones in other member states.

Legislation to abolish roaming charges within a single market was introduced after several so-called bill shocks. The bill would provide thousands of pounds in bills for vacationers to return home from overseas vacations and use their cell phones abroad.

However, the Brexit trade deal between the UK and Europe signed in December did not include continued protection against roaming charges. In January, the UK’s largest carriers EE, O2, Three and Vodafone all said they could reintroduce roaming charges but have no plans to do so.

Under the trade agreement, both sides will encourage mobile operators to charge transparent and reasonable rates for roaming.

Vodafone said that starting August 11, all new and upgraded customers will be charged roaming rates when traveling to Europe from January. Affected customers may pay 2 per day to use their allowance in Europe, or 1 if purchasing in 8-day or 15-day bundles. EE rates are 2 per day in 47 European destinations starting in January.

A spokesperson for Vodafone said that existing customers will not be affected by these changes as long as they maintain their current plans. Roaming in the Republic of Ireland continues to be included for all customers.

