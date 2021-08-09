Delta variant pushes US cases and hospitalizations to 6-month high





NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (Reuters) – Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States are at their highest level in six months, fueled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant across parts of the country struggling with low vaccination rate.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three consecutive days, up 35% over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. The disease outbreak was strongest in Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas. (Graph of coronavirus cases in the United States)

Hospitalizations were up 40% and deaths, a lagging indicator, were up 18% over the past week with the highest number of deaths by population in Arkansas.

The intensification of the spread of the pandemic has led to the cancellation of some major high-profile events. One notable exception is an annual motorcycle rally in South Dakota that went as planned.

Florida has set records for hospitalizations for eight consecutive days, according to the analysis. In this state, most students are due to return to class this week as some school districts debate whether to require masks for students.

The leader of the nation’s second-largest teachers’ union on Sunday announced a change of course by supporting mandatory vaccinations for U.S. teachers in a bid to protect students too young to be vaccinated.

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 is increasing nationwide, a trend health experts attribute to the fact that the Delta variant is more likely to infect children than the original Alpha strain.

With the virus disrupting the lives of Americans again after a brief summer lull, the campaign to vaccinate those who are still reluctant has gained new momentum.

States like California, New York and Virginia have mandated weekly vaccinations or tests for state employees, as well as several cities.

President Joe Biden’s administration established new rules late last month requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing, mask warrants and travel restrictions.

In the private sector, a growing number of companies are also requiring vaccination against COVID-19. United Airlines (UAL.O), meat packer Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) require employees to get vaccinated.

CROWD OF STURGIS

The evolution of the pandemic and the rapid spread of the community boosted by the Delta variant has already resulted in the cancellation of some large-scale events. Last week, organizers canceled the New York Auto Show that was scheduled for later this month.

The New Orleans Jazz Fest has been canceled for the second year in a row as Louisiana battles a serious epidemic.

But fears about the Delta variant don’t seem to have cooled the mood in Sturgis, a small town in South Dakota that hosts hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

This year’s rally, which will take place August 6-15, could already draw record crowds.

“It’s one of the biggest crowds I’ve seen,” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said in an email. “I think there will definitely be some spread.”

The town of Sturgis has partnered with health officials to provide COVID-19 self-test kits to rallies, but the event does not require proof of vaccination or wearing a mask.

Last year the rally became the mainstream event that many feared it would become.

While cases and hospitalizations were relatively low in South Dakota when the event began on August 7, 2020, three months later, the state set a record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients and new infections.

In November alone, the state lost 521 people to COVID-19, nearly three times the number of deaths reported in October, according to a Reuters tally.

Reporting by Maria Caspani, editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/delta-variant-pushes-us-cases-hospitalizations-6-month-high-2021-08-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos