UK Relaxes Covid-19 Restrictions on Cop26 Climate Meeting | Cop26: Glasgow Climate Change Conference 2021





The government plans to ease major COVID-19 restrictions on delegations to the United Nations Cop26 Climate Conference to be held for two weeks in Glasgow in November.

Delegations from 196 countries are expected to attend the summit, which is considered one of the last opportunities for the world to agree on a limit on greenhouse gas emissions that could avoid the worst damage from climate disruption.

The government has provided vaccines to countries attending the meeting so that all delegates are fully vaccinated prior to the event. However, officials could not say how many people accepted the offer.

People who have been vaccinated and come from Red List countries must self-isolate for 5 days at their hotel upon arrival or 10 days if they have not been vaccinated. Most attendees are expected to arrive via London.

Most all vaccines that require two doses for full protection will be recognized by the government for event purposes. Attendees will be screened frequently throughout the event, but no additional vaccines will be needed.

Officials said Cop26 attendees coming from amber or green list countries would not need to self-isolate upon arrival in the UK, whether vaccinated or not.

The meeting, which was originally scheduled to be held in November of last year, was originally scheduled to be attended by 30,000 people, but was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The largest diplomatic conference held in the UK since World War II and the UK’s largest public event since the 2012 Olympics, the conference is currently expected to draw only about 20,000 people.

In a groundbreaking report Monday, scientists warned that human action-induced extreme weather is now rampant around the world and will get even worse if countries don’t take drastic steps to cut emissions now. Considered the most important climate summit since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, at Cop26, countries must follow scientific advice to make new commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

The government has expressed its will to guarantee physical rather than virtual events, a position that UN summit veterans rave about as international negotiations would be impossible without face-to-face negotiations.

Britain’s minister in charge of the meeting, Alok Sharma, was heavily criticized in the Daily Mail and other media on Friday for traveling the world to meet other governments, accumulating air miles, and visiting Red List countries without quarantine after returning home. Government-approved exemptions. However, Cop26 experts and green activists defended his actions, saying travel is necessary to build relationships and gain the trust needed for the successful outcome of the important talks.

Some preliminary negotiations on Cop26 have been conducted online, but many countries have been reluctant to make official decisions without direct dialogue.

Cop26 will officially take place on Sunday, October 31, one day earlier than originally planned, but world leaders won’t arrive until Monday and Tuesday. The meeting will continue two weeks of intense negotiations and will officially end at 6pm on Friday, November 12th, but according to previous years, the meeting is likely to be delayed by more than a day.

Many developing countries will likely send only a small number of delegations, but large countries such as the United States, China and Europe may run delegations of 100 or more. Representatives of companies, media and civil society organizations from around the world, including national representatives, will attend.

In previous years, several developing countries registered a large number of delegations that played no role in the process. The United Nations will oversee the process to ensure there is no abuse, and delegations found unrelated will be judged to have invalidated their visas.

