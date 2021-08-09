Macquarie returns to UK with majority stake in Southern Water | utility





Australian investment bank Macquarie left Thameswater to buy a majority stake in Southern Water for $1 billion after four and a half years.

Infrastructure investors pledged to put the utility company back on a stable footing last month after levying a record $90m fine for dumping billions of liters of raw sewage off the coast of northern Kent and Hampshire.

Research has shown that Southern Water intentionally dumped sewage into the ocean to avoid financial penalties and the cost of infrastructure upgrades and maintenance.

The company is responsible for supplying water to 2.6 million customers and provides wastewater services to 4.7 million customers across Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

By injecting more than 1 billion new capital to recapitalize the business, Macquarie said, Southern will be able to invest in repairing defective pipes, pumping stations and sewers that are damaging the local environment.

Southern Water CEO Ian McAulay said Macquaries’ investment is good news for customers, the local environment and the local economy.

He said he is the steward of the rivers and seas of southern England while strengthening our ability to tackle the long-term challenges of climate change and population growth.

The bank sold its stake in Thames Water, the UK’s largest water supplier, in 2017, ten years after Macquarie made billions of dollars from the company through dividends and paid no corporate taxes.

Macquarie sold its final stake in the Thames for about $1.35 billion between 2012 and 2014, just months before the Environmental Protection Agency prosecuted the utility for widespread pollution of the Thames and other rivers. A $20 million fine at the time was this kind of record. crime.

In a letter released on Monday, water industry regulator Ofwat warned Macquarie that it would require very significant changes at Southern Water.

Ofwats Chairman Jonson Cox added that the water industry has made great strides in recent years to align with customer service, generate investor returns, and eliminate complex corporate structures and financial arrangements. Macquarie used these mechanisms to debt the Thames, paying huge dividends and paying no taxes.

Cox said you have confirmed that you support these goals. You recognized that Southern Waters customers deserve better service, and you have set ambitions to ensure that Southern Water performs well in the next regulatory period and the company lives up to Ofwat’s expectations for the whole. sector.

On Saturday, after events related to flooding in the South, Canterbury City Council warned the public not to swim in the Kent coastal area near Whitstable.

Leigh Harrison, head of Macquaries’ Infrastructure Business Unit, said the long-term investment in the company will enable an ambitious multi-year transformation plan to return Southern to a stable footing and make the company more sustainable and resilient.

In response to the Ofwats letter, Harrison said Southern has made significant progress in addressing the problem by the end of 2025, but that full change will take time.

The public outcry, sparked by the Thamess performance of the Macquaries-owned, was one of the key drivers of the Labor Party’s manifesto commitment to the 2019 election, calling for a return to public ownership of the monopoly of local water companies.

Pascale Robinson of We Own It, who campaigns against private ownership, said Macquaries’ previous ownership of Thames set a worrisome precedent for Southern Water’s ownership.

Macquarie could promise to use the stake to stop sewage leaks, but he can’t believe they’ll stick to what they say, given that the Thames Waters were responsible for extensively polluting the Thames River in 2014-16, he said. said. Water must be returned to public ownership across the UK to prevent losses and hold Southern Water accountable by private companies taking advantage of basic human needs.

