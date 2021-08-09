Covid Vaccine: Booster jab in UK is selfish, but if you don’t act, you could see winter infections surge Prof Eleanor Riley





do you need them? So, who needs it and why? And, with billions of people around the world still waiting for the first dose, can a third vaccination be morally justified in the UK, where the epidemic seems to be finally under control?

Booster vaccination offers many benefits. It triggers a new wave of antibodies and T cells, ensuring protection in the short to medium term. Boosters also expand the memory cell pool to support long-term immunity. They can also improve the quality of the reaction by amplifying the concentration of the most effective antibody.

Finally, if the vaccine is properly modified, boosters can provide protection against emerging virus strains.

So, if boosters are so good, why do they really get so little?

Cat or dog owners are tired of the requirement to vaccinate their furry friends every year before sending them to the kennel or kennel when they go on vacation.

Short-term immunity boosting is partly to protect your pets themselves, but they are just as important as preventing the development of commercially devastating diseases in kennels. However, for people, the only annual immunization given regularly is the seasonal flu shot, given to children, the elderly, and those at high risk of becoming seriously ill.

Strictly speaking, this is not a booster. Immunity to some invariant parts of the virus is enhanced, but protection relies on eliciting an entirely new immune response against the new virus.

You are probably best familiar with tetanus boosters. Deep or contaminated wounds carry the threat of tetanus, and some countries offer boosters to pregnant women to ensure that enough antibodies cross the placenta to the fetus to prevent cord blood-related tetanus. code infection.

Anti-tetanus antibodies are not replenished naturally as we rarely encounter potent tetanus neurotoxins in our daily lives, but protection relies on immediate neutralization of the toxin by high concentrations of antibodies that penetrate deep into the damaged tissue.

Nevertheless, for most diseases, vaccination in childhood or adolescence induces a very long-lasting immunity that on its own is sufficient to protect us for life, or that can be periodically strengthened by brief encounters with infectious organisms.

It is too early to say whether Covid-19 is an exception to this rule. There are good arguments for adjusting current vaccine crops to reflect the virus strains that dominate globally, and it may be wise to use them for repeated vaccinations of particularly vulnerable people.

However, there is still no convincing evidence that boosters are needed to keep the rest of the population protected.

With only about 1% of people in low-income countries getting a single dose and the demand for the vaccine still outstrips supply, the priority of a booster vaccine for healthy Britons seems selfish.

On the other hand, when the need for a booster becomes evident, infections can spike in the winter and it may be too late to act.

Boosting or not boosting is a very finely balanced call. Decisions don’t get easier.

Eleanor Riley is Professor of Infectious Disease Immunology at the University of Edinburgh.

Editor’s Message:

Thanks for reading this article. As the changes in consumer habits caused by the coronavirus affect advertisers, we are turning to support more than ever.

If you haven’t already, consider supporting trusted, fact-checked journalism by choosing a digital subscription.

