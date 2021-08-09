Why America’s Delta Wave Could Be Much Less Deadly





The rise of the Delta variant in the United States has led to outbreaks of COVID-19 across the country. But as more people get vaccinated, the death toll in the fourth wave of the pandemic may not rise as high as in previous outbreaks, experts say.

Rising vaccination rates among Americans can lead to a decoupling between infections and deaths, meaning new cases could increase faster than deaths.

This trend was evident across the pond: At the height of the most recent UK peak in mid-July, the 7-day average of new daily infections was around 47,000 cases (approaching from its peak of 60,000 from January). But so far this month, the country has recorded around 80 deaths per day.

“In the past, with this level of infection, we would have seen over 1,000 deaths per day,” said Graham Medley, PhD, professor of infectious disease modeling at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Before vaccines, Medley said the number of deaths was the clearest metric to gauge the severity of the pandemic. But since the UK fully immunized the majority of high-risk people – over 90% of its oldest and most vulnerable populations, according to government data – “deaths are no longer the result of more obvious of the infection to the public ”.

There are lower vaccination rates in younger age groups, and as a result, more young people are hospitalized this time around, Medley noted.

“The Delta variant is able to overcome the vaccine, especially a dose, in terms of the ability to infect, but the vaccine is still very effective against Delta in the event of death,” Medley said. “Vaccination has changed this pandemic for the better. “

A similar trend could follow in the United States, experts say. However, in areas with low vaccination rates, the death toll may reflect previous pandemic waves.

“We will see an increase in infections, but I don’t think we will see a significant increase in hospitalizations and deaths in areas with very high vaccination rates,” said Syra Madad, DHSc, MSc, infectious disease epidemiologist . based in New York. Communities with a vaccination rate of 50 to 60% will likely be protected from the most serious consequences, she added.

Currently, the 7-day average of new daily COVID cases in the United States is nearly 100,000. Average daily deaths, which are a few weeks behind new infection data, are around 450 .

One of the reasons there may be a decoupling between daily infections and deaths in the United States is that the majority of older people are vaccinated. Just over 80% of people aged 65 and over – the group most at risk for hospitalization and death – have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The wave of deaths that we would have seen is mitigated due to our success so far in immunizing the most vulnerable,” said Leana Wen, MD, MSc, emergency physician and health policy specialist at the George Washington University in Washington DC and former Baltimore Health Commissioner.

“However, we are already seeing an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, the majority of which are preventable,” Wen added. “It’s really tragic.”

Ravina Kullar, PharmD, MPH, infectious disease expert and epidemiologist with the Infectious Diseases Society of America, noted that the United States may see deaths increase more sharply in regions where less than 40% of the population is vaccinated.

“We have already seen an increase in hospitalizations,” she said. “I think we are definitely going to see an increase in deaths, especially among unvaccinated people and those vaccinated with high risk factors.”

The increased immunity induced by the vaccine will protect a majority of people from the most serious consequences of COVID-19. But Medley disagreed with the idea that the vaccine caused a “decoupling” between cases and deaths. Infections and deaths are always linked – the vaccine only adds a layer of protection.

“It’s like wearing a seat belt in the car,” Medley said. “It reduces your chances of dying, but if you crash into a wall the risk is still there.”

