COVID-19: UK records 25,161 new cases and 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, showing daily figures | UK News

According to government data, the UK has recorded 25,161 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 37 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to the 27,429 infections and 39 deaths reported on Sunday, with 21,952 cases and 24 deaths reported at this time last week.

In the 28 days after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 130,357 people have died and 6,094,243 infections have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 22,843 people received their first COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 47,059,639.

And 122,070 hit the second jab, and 39,551,538 are now fully vaccinated.

Last week, the government launched a new campaign urging young people to risk missing out on “good times.”

And, according to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), aversion to the vaccine has decreased among young people.

The ONS Survey, which looked at attitudes toward the jab between June 13 and July 18, found that hesitation among 16-17 year-olds decreased from 14% to 11%.

Hesitation decreased slightly from 9% to 5% among 18-21 year olds and from 10% to 9% among 22-25 year olds.

Meanwhile, Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News that he wants employees in his department to come to the office “at least” two to three days a week.

He said, “I think you should try to come at least 2-3 days a week.

“But it is a gradual process and no one goes back against their will.

“You have to make the environment very safe, but I think it’s probably pretty good to spend more time at work during the week. That’s just my personal opinion.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke about the benefits last week, highlighting the positive impact working in the office had on his early career.

Health Minister Sajid Javid also sent a letter to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) requesting a “rapid, high-level” review of the cost of PCR testing for travelers.

A PCR test that uses a cotton swab to detect the virus typically costs around £75 for those who need it for international travel, but some have complained that there is a significant price difference between the more than 400 companies offering the test.

“The cost of PCR testing can be a barrier, especially for families traveling together,” Javid wrote in a letter to Andrea Coscelli, CMA’s CEO.

“It is not right for some families to experience unnecessary additional disruption due to the practices of the personal travel testing market.”

