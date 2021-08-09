28 US House Democrats want $ 85 billion in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure





An electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station is seen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, United States, December 14, 2016. REUTERS / Mohammad Khursheed

WASHINGTON, Aug.9 (Reuters) – A group of 28 House Democrats in the United States on Monday called on Congressional leaders to support $ 85 billion in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a jump from funding proposed in a bill before Congress.

The current bipartisan $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill under consideration provides $ 7.5 billion in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, but Democrats plan to add additional funding in a separate measure that could spend up to $ 3.5 trillion.

The lawmakers, led by Representatives Debbie Dingell and Yvette Clarke, said in a letter that higher funding “will help increase the electrical capacity of utilities to enable robust charging, increase renewable energy supply and strengthen the capacity of utilities. network resilience in the face of climate change “.

President Joe Biden in March called for $ 174 billion in total spending on electric vehicles, including $ 100 billion in consumer incentives and $ 15 billion to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

Lawmakers, including House of Transport Speaker Peter DeFazio, have said “rapid and extensive construction of federally backed electric vehicle charging infrastructure is crucial if consumers are to embrace zero-emission vehicles. at the scale and at the pace necessary to avert a climate catastrophe. “

The letter said Congress should ensure billing for “disadvantaged communities, including street and public parking, collective housing, public and affordable housing.

housing, public parks, public buildings, workplaces, (and) public transport centers. “

In broad outline with the $ 3.5 trillion proposal released on Monday, Senate Democrats are planning funding to electrify the federal fleet, including U.S. Postal Service vehicles, and make other investments in clean vehicles, as well as providing other tax incentives for clean energy and transport.

On Thursday, Biden signed an executive order setting the goal of making half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 electric, a move made with the backing of America’s largest automakers.

The 50% target has won backing from US and foreign automakers, who have said reaching the target will require billions of dollars in government funding.

