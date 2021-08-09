



Heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused flooding and travel disruptions in parts of the UK during the wet season that begins in August. Railway operators warned of blocked routes and cancellations on Monday, and drivers in some areas have negotiated water-filled roads.

The Meteorological Agency has previously issued three yellow warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms that are due to expire at 9 or 11 pm in Scotland, Northern Ireland, London and the south of the UK.

The gloomy weather is a weekend of heavy rains with some of the worst losses in northern England and southern Scotland.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a thunderstorm brought torrential rain and lightning to the north and northeast of the Glasgow region of Scotland on Monday afternoon. National Rail Scotland said the route between Dalmuir and Hyndland via Yorker was closed due to heavy rain.

Thunder showers also brought heavy rains to Edinburgh and parts of Rossian, and ScotRail warned of the cancellation of flights between Wheatgrass and Edinburgh via Airdrey and Bathgate due to flooding. Locals shared on Twitter the flooded streets of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Heavy rains have swept across Northern Ireland, and stagnant water and splashes have forced drivers to exercise caution on their roads.

British rail operator Greater Anglia said the line between Bishops Stortford in Hertfordshire and Stansted Mountfitchet in Essex was blocked by flooding.

Footage, taken in Greenford, west London on Monday afternoon, showed a car plowing a flooded street, with one driver appearing to be shoving his vehicle into knee-high water.

The Board of Barking and Dagenham in East London has advised on Twitter that the Mayesbrook Covid-19 test center has been closed due to flooding.

The West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service urged the public not to be tempted to swim in water open to the public after a group of young people were rescued from fast-flowing water near Lindfield. The incident could have ended tragically, he added. Due to the recent heavy rains, the water level in the river swelled and the flow speed increased rapidly, making it impossible to safely swim in the familiar rivers.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Matthew Box said the showers brought rainfall at a rate of 15 to 30 millimeters per hour, but the shift did not exceed a point during that time. He said that when these large, potentially thundering, heavy showers pass, when they are under the core of the rainfall, it is very intense and it rains very fast.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 31.6 millimeters of rain fell in Swyddffynnon, Wales, while Salsburgh in North Lanarkshire, Scotland recorded 29.8 millimeters of rainfall over the same period, according to the National Weather Service gauge.

Further south, 21.6 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Sandhurst, Berkshire, and 29.4 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Plumpton, East Sussex.

The Environment Agency issued 11 flood warnings in parts of London and southeast England on Monday night, advising people to prepare for possible flooding.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued nine flood warnings.

Box said the recent fluctuating weather is not unusual and is due to Britain’s location to the colder north of the Atlantic jet stream, bringing a low-pressure zone across the country. Longer days and stronger sunlight during this time create more convection, triggering thunderstorms.

Box said on Tuesday that fairly strong showers could hit eastern England and central and eastern Scotland.

Summarizing the forecast for next week, Box said the weather will continue to change with good weather and the most difficult conditions will be in the UK’s northwest.

