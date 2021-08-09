US imposes sanctions on allies of Belarusian leader Alexander LukashenkoExBulletin





Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed international criticism at a press conference on Monday, as the United States and other countries announced new sanctions.

The US government on Monday announced new sanctions against Belarusian government officials and wealthy allies of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, calling the new measures a response to political repression and the regime’s corruption.

The Treasury Department said it sanctioned 23 people and 21 entities linked to either the violent repression of peaceful protests; the forced stopping of a flight to arrest an opposition activist in May; or the ongoing efforts to finance the regime “at the expense of the Belarusian people”.

The Treasury sanctions are tied to an executive decree that the White House said would strengthen the “ability to impose costs on the regime.”

President Biden said in a statement that the actions of the Lukashenko regime “constitute an illegitimate effort to retain power at all costs. It is the responsibility of all who care about human rights, free and fair elections and freedom of expression to stand up against this oppression. “

These actions come on the first anniversary of Lukashenko’s election to a sixth term in a vote that the United States and the European Union consider fraudulent. This sparked months of massive protests and forced his main challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, into exile.

Human rights activists say there are currently 610 political prisoners in the country and the opposition says more than 35,000 were detained last year.

US says sanctioning Lukashenko’s “wallets”

The sanctions target wealthy business owners in Belarus whom the Treasury calls Lukashenko’s “portfolios”, who are involved in oil, coal, tobacco and construction businesses.

The sanctions also block the assets of members of the Belarusian security services at national and local level for violence and repression against protesters and the political opposition. The individuals include officials at a detention center in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where the United States says protesters and journalists are being held.

On May 23, Belarusian authorities forced a plane going from Greece to Lithuania crossing Belarusian airspace to make an emergency landing. On board was fugitive dissident Roman Protasevich, a former editor and founder of an opposition blog and social media channel. Authorities boarded the plane and arrested Protasevich and his partner, Sofia Sapega. Both are still detained.

The Treasury sanctions include five Belarusian officials who he said were linked to the incident, who work in transport and aviation or have defended the immobilization of the flight in parliament.

The Belarusian National Olympic Committee, headed by Lukashenko’s son Viktor Lukashenko, is also on the sanctions list. The Treasury accuses the country’s Olympic committee of being a tool to “launder funds and evade sanctions”.

The country’s Olympic team made headlines last week after sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya turned down a return flight from Tokyo after publicly criticizing her coaches. She then obtained a Polish humanitarian visa. Timanovskaya said last week that her husband would join her in Poland and that they would decide if they applied for political asylum there.

Many people and entities listed by the Treasury are also sanctioned by the European Union, Canada and the United Kingdom.

At a press conference in Minsk on Monday, Lukashenko denied being a dictator and accused his opponents of plotting a coup. He said he was ready for talks with the West and that “there is no need to take back the sanction axes and forks,” Reuters reported.

