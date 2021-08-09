UK regulator fines 1.3 million for incompetent advisers over steel pensions





Pension Industry Update

The UK’s financial regulator has imposed a first fine on an advisor described as “seriously incompetent” over its recommendations for retirement savings transfers for members of the British Steel Pension Scheme.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Monday to Geoffrey Edward Armin of Derbyshire-based Retirement and Pension Planning Services (RPPS) for advice provided to 422 customers, including 183 BSPS steelworker members. It was announced that a fine of £1.3 million was imposed.

Because pension rules changed in 2015, anyone who wants to accept a lump-sum cash payment to transfer a defined benefit (DB) pot of £30,000 or more to another personal annuity should seek advice from an annuity transfer expert.

Given the valuable benefits that DB annuities provide, such as guaranteed retirement income, annual inflation, and pensions for surviving spouses or domestic partners, we believe authorities should recommend a transfer only if the company can clearly demonstrate that it is in the best condition for its clients. do. interest.

In advising customers, the FCA said that Armin did not have the information it needed to evaluate whether the transfer would be a good fit for them. In addition, he is said to have “mostly ignored” important information such as the customer’s financial situation and income required after retirement.

In many cases, Armin only informed customers of the valuable benefits of DB annuities after the customer left the plan, the FCA said.

The FCA said in its ruling that “the advisors harmed a large number of clients, some of whom were vulnerable due to their age and financial situation.” “Armin was seriously incompetent when advising customers.”

Armin is appealing the decision of the Superior Court of the FCA.

According to the FCA ruling, 183 steel workers at BSPS were seeking advice on a transfer fee worth £74 million. It added that 174 BSPS clients transferred their pensions with advice from Armin, the sole director of RPPS and an annuity transfer expert.

The FCA did not disclose how many of its 422 customers acted on Armin’s advice, but the now liquidated RPPS received a fee of £2.2 million for all advice, 55% of which was said by Armin, his company and the regulator.

suggestion

Claims for bad pension advice related to the Armin case could be over Ł20 million, based on the FCA’s 2017 average compensation estimates for bad DB pension advice of around Ł58,000.

Alastair Rush, a financial adviser representing many steel workers who received false transfer advice, said BSPS members were deeply disappointed.

Rush, founder and managing director of Echelon Wealthcare, said, “They are not financially sophisticated and would have believed what they heard.

“They don’t know what they don’t know. those who believed in him [Armin] You will lose well in excess of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme maximum of £85,000.”

Between 2017 and 2018, approximately 7,700 BSPS members were advised to switch to a private pension. In nearly half of the cases reviewed by the FCA, this advice was found to be inadequate.

Nick Smith, Labor MP for thousands of former BSPS members from Blaenau Gwent, Wales, said, “This case highlights the urgent need for the FCA to establish an industry-wide relief plan for steel workers with poor transfer advice. “He said.

The FCA’s Superior Court will decide the appropriate action the FCA should take in Armin’s case.

Armin did not respond to requests for comment.

