U.S. equity futures have changed little after the Dow and S&P 500 fell from their highs





Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Source: NYSE

U.S. equity futures were little changed Monday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell from record highs in regular trading amid concerns over a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.03%.

During regular trading, the Dow Jones fell 106.66 points to 35,101.85, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 was trading down 0.1% at 4,432.35. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.16% to 14,860.18.

Energy stocks led the declines after oil prices fell 4%, fearing a wave of Covid cases could lead to slowing demand. Salvage activities, including Norwegian Cruise Line and United Airlines, were also down.

“Despite the increase in the delta variant in cases across the United States, recent mobility data suggests consumer spending should remain robust,” Jason Pride, director of private wealth investments at Glenmede. “Weekly foot traffic data collected by Placer.ai for areas susceptible to COVID-19 such as hotels, restaurants, recreation and fitness continue to rise to approach or exceed pre-pandemic peaks. However, as summer draws to a close, any declines or changes in the narrative are worth watching. “

Treasury yields rose, however, following data released by the Labor Department which showed job vacancies jumped to $ 10.1 million for the month of June, from $ 9.1 million expected by economists.

However, the job market could be more tense than it seems, according to Joseph Lavorgna of Natixis.

“The July jobs report was strong, confirming the period of robust economic growth and the boom of 2021,” he said in a note. “While the labor market is still a long way from a few key benchmarks before the pandemic, recent data suggests there is much less labor force than implied by the unemployment rate. If labor shortages persist, wages will be set to rise further, and even more government spending will serve as an additional accelerator. “

The price of bitcoin jumped 5% on Monday, its highest price since May. Gold recovered most of its losses after its lightning crash overnight.

AMC stock jumped 6.7% after its after-hours earnings report was released Monday, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss. The company also announced that it will begin accepting bitcoin at all U.S. locations this year.

Shares of The RealRealfell 5% in extended trading after reporting a quarterly loss, dragging Poshmark and ThredUp, which are expected to report profits on Tuesday, along with it.

The profit season continues on Tuesday, with Coinbase set to report. Its stock, which trades closely with the price of bitcoin, rose 8% on Tuesday. SoftBank and Sysco are also configured to report.

Investors are awaiting data from the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Index, both of which measure inflation and are expected to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. A handful of central bank speakers, including Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans and Kansas City Fed Chairman Esther George are also expected this week. Investors will be listening for clues as to how the Fed plans to cut its bond purchases.

