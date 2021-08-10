West tightens sanctions on Belarus as Latvia prepares to build border fence





Belarus Update

The US, UK and Canada have tightened sanctions against the Alexander Lukashenko regime in Belarus. Exactly one year after Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for president on charges of manipulation.

Also on Monday, Latvia declared a state of emergency on its border with Belarus and said it was prepared to put up a fence there to stop the flow of migrants.

Joint sanctions in Washington, London and Ottawa are a response to US President Joe Biden’s “illegal efforts to maintain power at all costs” by the Lukashenko regime. They focus on sectors such as potassium carbonate, the largest source of foreign currency income in Belarus, and prohibit the purchase of certain Belarusian state and bank securities.

In Minsk, Lukashenko left a challenging note. He called it an American rap dog, saying the UK could “choke” the sanctions. But Trump has also said he is ready to talk to the West, has asked Russia to defer its $1 billion debt repayment, and is seeking a new line of credit from the Russian-led Eurasian Bank.

“Don’t make us look like beggars,” he said at a press conference. “The point is to ask our government to come up with a common policy to respond to sanctions.”

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who recently visited Washington and London to encourage support, has welcomed recent sanctions from the West. “It’s not a silver bullet, but it’s designed to push the regime into dialogue and prevent impunity,” she said.

A US official said that if the situation does not improve, the US, along with its partners and allies, will “continue to charge the regime” in Minsk. Critics have complained about the loophole, but the EU has already imposed sectoral sanctions.

Lukashenko has ruled the former Soviet republic since 1994 and has become increasingly uneasy about his intentions over the past year as he intensifies anti-Western rhetoric and suppresses internal dissent.

So far, the Baltic States are the EU countries that have most directly experienced the regime’s response. Lithuania was the first to experience the “weaponization” of Belarusian migrants. More than 4,000 migrants, mostly from Iraq, have come to Lithuania in recent months.

But as Vilnius becomes stricter at its borders and Iraq suspends flights to Minsk under EU pressure, Belarus begins to divert asylum seekers from Iraq, Syria and African countries to Latvia and Poland and two other EU and NATO countries on the border. I did.

In Latvia, Interior Minister Maria Golubeva said the country was poised to declare a state of emergency on the border and had the support of Prime Minister Krizanis Karins ahead of an official decision on Tuesday.

suggestion

Latvia had no migrants crossing its borders from Belarus in June and there were only a handful at the beginning of the month. But there was a sudden spike, with 39 reported on Saturday, 35 on Sunday and 86 on Monday.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Linkevich told the Financial Times that he was concerned about an “event” in which NATO and Russian and Belarusian forces could possibly participate in a joint military exercise next month.

Lukashenko from Minsk said a Russian military base would soon be built in Belarus. “They are right to fear Lukashenko and Putin.

