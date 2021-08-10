US government seeks help from tech companies on cybersecurity





Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) strengthens its government credentials.

The company is one of a trio of tech giants chosen for the Joint Defense Cyber ​​Collaborative, an initiative focused on fighting ransomware and cyber attacks on cloud computing platforms. The Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (CISA) is responsible for the program unveiled last week. The Senate provided additional funding to the CISA in its $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill for the initiative.

Key takeaways The US government has called on a trio of tech giants Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet to bolster its cybersecurity and fight ransomware. Microsoft will benefit from government contracts as they will set the tech giant’s benchmarks for cybersecurity. Microsoft is deriving a growing share of its revenue from cybersecurity solutions.

For Microsoft, CISA’s announcement comes at a critical time in its evolution as a cloud service provider. The company’s revenue and offerings from its cloud services division have mushroomed during the pandemic, and its Intelligent Cloud division is now the largest contributor to Microsoft’s revenue.

However, these gains have come at the expense of safety. Microsoft’s suite of products has become a favorite target for hackers in recent times. In response, the company has beefed up its security products, resulting in increased revenues for its securities unit. Analysts dubbed the company “a cybersecurity giant” after its security unit reported $ 10 billion in revenue in January this year.

Government cybersecurity contracts: a new frontier for Microsoft

Microsoft faces stiff competition from the cloud divisions of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in its pursuit of government contracts. Earlier this year, the Defense Department canceled the JEDI contract awarded to Microsoft in 2019 after Amazon filed a lawsuit against the award.

In recent years, the US government has increased its spending on cybersecurity. Last year’s budget called for minimum spending of $ 17.4 billion for cybersecurity initiatives. (The amount does not reflect the total budget amount “due to the sensitive nature of some activities.”) As government functions become more and more digitized, cybersecurity will become more important and the amount of its spending will multiply in the years to come.

Through its range of productivity and security solutions, Microsoft has consistently maintained a steady stream of government revenue over the past two decades. Government cybersecurity contracts are a new frontier. According to Bloomberg, the Redmond, Wash.-Based giant signed defense contracts worth $ 1.5 billion in 2020, up 50% from 2018 figures.

The importance of government or Microsoft contracts goes beyond just finances. The cancellation of the JEDI contract may have resulted in a financial loss for Microsoft, but it has strengthened the reputation of its cloud services division in the market. Indeed, public contracts have strict requirements which are considered a guarantee of quality.

“Much of the value of JEDI’s victory was that it showed large customers that they could trust Azure for tasks where they had previously only considered [Amazon’s cloud division] AWS, ”Mark Moerdler, analyst at Sanford Bernstein & Co., told Bloomberg in an interview. According to the analyst, Microsoft’s victory helped it gain “massive credibility inside and outside the US government … and that won’t change.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/us-government-enlists-tech-firms-help-on-cybersecurity-5196484 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos