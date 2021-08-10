US warns Brazil Huawei will leave it ‘high and dry’ on 5G





White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan answers questions during a White House press briefing in Washington, United States, June 7, 2021. REUTERS / Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug.9 (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan raised concerns over Huawei (HWT.UL) equipment in Brazil’s 5G telecommunications network during his visit to the country this week last, a White House official said on Monday, but Brazil has made no promises whether it will use the Chinese company’s products.

U.S. officials have also pressured Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on his efforts to question the integrity of the Brazilian elections and said the United States has confidence in Brazil’s ability to hold free elections, the senior director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez, told reporters on a conference call.

Gonzalez denied reports that the United States offered support for a NATO partnership with Brazil in return for cooperation on 5G equipment manufactured by Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, saying the two issues were unrelated and that there was no “quid pro quo”.

“We support Brazil’s aspirations as a global NATO partner as a means of deepening security cooperation over time between Brazil and NATO countries,” Gonzalez said.

“We continue to be concerned about Huawei’s potential role in Brazil’s telecommunications infrastructure,” Gonzales said, adding that Huawei faces “major challenges” in its semiconductor supply chain that would leave international customers “dry”.

Brazil “has made no commitments to us” regarding Huawei, he said, adding that US officials have urged Brazil and Argentina to create local industries.

The United States has opposed Brazil’s use of Huawei for security reasons, although Brazilian telecommunications companies have already built networks largely with Chinese components.

Huawei was blacklisted for export from the United States in 2019 and was unable to access critical US-sourced technology, which affected its ability to design its own chips and components from external suppliers.

Far-right Bolsonaro had followed former President Donald Trump in opposing Huawei over claims it shares confidential data with the Communist Party and the ruling Chinese government. But with China being Brazil’s largest trading partner, it has met resistance from industry and its own government.

Gonzalez said US officials had been “very blunt” in expressing confidence in the ability of Brazilian institutions to hold free and fair elections next year with proper safeguards against fraud.

“We stressed the importance of not undermining confidence in this process, especially since there was no sign of fraud in (…) the previous elections,” he said.

Bolsonaro has protested for weeks against the electronic voting machines used in Brazil and lobbied for the adoption of printed receipts that can be counted if an election result is contested.

Critics fear he, like Trump, will cast doubt on whether he loses next year’s election. Read more

Trump and Bolsonaro were close allies and political soul mates. Gonzalez said Trump did not come to the meetings.

As his popularity drops amid the world’s second-highest death toll from COVID-19, opinion polls show Bolsonaro is following former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, though none have officially announced his candidacy.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-warned-brazil-about-chinas-huawei-5g-network-white-house-official-2021-08-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos