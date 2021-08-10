



I started a campaign to stop the UK government from hastening the Universal Credit Crisis that could put more than half a million people in the UK into poverty. Of those, 200,000 are children.

I urge the Prime Minister and Prime Minister to use their summer vacation to consider the damage the decision to increase in October to 20 universal credits will cause to the 6 million households currently beneficiaries.

It will not only reduce the income of millions of people by more than 1,000 each year, it will also eliminate the positive impact the Scottish Child Payment has on Scottish families.

@jrf_uk’s research suggests that Conservatives’ refusal to permanently raise 20 universal credits means:

Drive 500,000 people into extreme poverty 50% live below the poverty line

But Boris Johnson simply doesn’t care. #PMQs #PMQs #Lifeline pic.twitter.com/CHugsADJQP

SNP (@theSNP) Oct 7, 2020

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation says it will be the largest nighttime welfare cut since World War II. This comes at a time when people are still staggering by the economic impact of Brexit and the pandemic, which is losing jobs and incomes. , behind a decade of Conservative austerity measures.

I, along with my SNP colleagues, will use this campaign to remind the Conservative government of the devastating impact their plans will have on a daily basis over the next two months.

The Conservative government has said it wants to raise the bar, and the prime minister said he will do everything necessary to support us through this crisis when the coronavirus pandemic started last year.

The Prime Minister will repeat the mistakes of the past with massive austerity measures on social security.

The Conservative party’s quest to cut spending will lead to long-term misfortune. Rishi Sunaks #UniversalCreditCrunch will only hinder our economic rebound. https://t.co/c6hGWqKYT2

— David Linden MP (@DavidLinden) July 29, 2021

If Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak don’t want this to be another example of a hollow investigation and take responsibility for pushing hundreds of thousands of families to the brink, they’ll have to redo the decision and make the 20 boost permanent instead. Lock within Universal Credit and extend with existing benefits.

The UK already suffers from some of the highest levels of poverty and the worst inequality in Northwest Europe, with one in three children currently living in poverty. This is an increase of 700,000 over 2012.

Discarding 20 uplifts only makes it worse. If the Conservative government knew this and pushed ahead with the plan, it would be really devastating to our society.

The UK has the highest poverty rate in northwestern Europe.

The United Nations says ten years of austerity had “tragic social consequences”. More than 600,000 children have been put into poverty under Conservative rule.

Let’s go the other way with independence. https://t.co/bkLETLnJTB pic.twitter.com/LxpStbfLgZ

— Yes (@YesScot) July 15, 2021

And in Scotland, this scheme will be another example of the SNP Scottish government putting money in people’s pockets through the Scottish Child Payment, which the Conservatives will take back.

Instead of delaying our efforts, the UK government should take action to address poverty and inequality rather than exacerbate it.

It is important for the Conservative government to face this reality. Otherwise, the responsibility for families and children who suffer from poverty and poverty all night long will be right at their feet.

I will continue to work with organizations and representatives across Scotland and the UK to do everything I can to stop these cuts that can devastate many livelihoods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.snp.org/the-uk-government-actions-increasing-poverty-and-expanding-inequality-we-can-do-better/

