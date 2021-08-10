Britain blames for hoarding vaccines and leaving countries fighting for scrap





The UK is “stocking” a vaccine against COVID-19 as a campaign group approaches it to demonstrate “obscene injustice”.

The Global Justice Now organization said the UK’s unused vaccine could target the 10 least-vaccinated countries in the world, including Syria, Yemen and South Sudan.

Low- and middle-income countries have warned that they remain “fighting for waste” in relation to efforts to slaughter their populations.

Global Justice Now, using data from life sciences analytics firm Airfinity, says everyone over the age of 16 will be stung and millions of doses will remain if a third dose is given to those at high risk .

The organization said that if all people 16 years of age and older were vaccinated and given boosters to the most vulnerable, there would be a surplus of 186,578,000 doses, with an even greater surplus of 210,360,000 doses at an absorption rate of 80%.

(PA Graphics)

Nick Dearden, Director, Global Justice Now, said: “The UK is providing tertiary immunizations and immunizations to teenagers, while low and middle income countries are fighting over waste.

“It is an insult to see thousands of people dying every day from COVID-19.

“What’s worse is what is happening while our government is thwarting efforts to allow these countries to manufacture their own vaccines by giving up their intellectual property rights.

“We are making the Southern Hemisphere dependent on donations while stockpiling a limited supply of vaccines for ourselves.

“The fact that the UK’s unused dose alone could cover the 10 least vaccinated countries on the planet demonstrates the obscene injustice of our approach to global vaccination.”

It was decided last week to extend the UK vaccine rollout to ages 16 and 17.

People are being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Villa Park in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), has repeatedly warned against so-called ‘vaccine nationalism’, saying, “No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

The government has already pledged to donate doses and says it is also helping to fund the Covax initiative, which is working towards equal global access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

“The UK is committed to supporting the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and improving vaccine access,” the spokesperson said.

“We promised to donate 100 million doses by June 2022, and the first deliveries started last week.

“Besides, UK funding will help deliver more than 1 billion vaccines to low- and middle-income countries through Covax.”

