Take your dog to one of the UK’s largest obstacle courses.





Pet owners can challenge the 2.5k or 5k obstacle course with their dog next month.

The Muddy Dog Challenge is described as a day of mud, sweat and cheers and can be tackled as part of a team with friends and family or as a solo competitor.

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic, just want to have a good day, love to run, or prefer to go for a walk, this challenge brings together humans and four-legged friends to raise funds to help take care of dogs and cats in Battersea. It is recommended to do so.

“The Muddy Dog Challenge is one of the UK’s largest obstacle courses for dogs,” said Charity Spokesperson Hayley Chow.

“Participants will encounter a variety of obstacles throughout, including a ball pool, mud tunnels and more water. Some of these obstacles are something that both humans and dogs can handle, and some that dogs can handle while caring for and caring for volunteers. It’s for you!”

Battersea welcomed its first stray dog ​​in 1860 and has been putting animals at the center of everything we do ever since.

After more than 3 million animals, the charity is still working tirelessly to achieve its vision that every dog ​​and cat should live in a home where they are treated with love, care and respect.

The Muddy Dog Challenge is one of the largest courses in the UK.

By participating, you help provide love and care in caring for thousands of lost or abandoned unwanted dogs and cats.

The course is located on the 25th of September from 10 am to 4 pm in the beautiful showroom of Ashley Hall in Altrincham, just 15 miles south of the center of Manchester City.

All participants will receive a Muddy Dog Challenge t-shirt and a bandana for their dog to wear on the day.

Upon completion, a medal will be awarded and the puppy will receive a rose to wear in style.

TeamDogs is a community for dog lovers who want to make the most of their relationship with their best friend.

Make it your first job to share your cutest puppy pictures on your website, and after you do, leave a tip to help fellow dog owners live their best lives as proud puppy parents.

Find hundreds of recommended walks, snacks, toys, and places to stay on your adventures together.

From dog-friendly pubs to product reviews and the latest news, TeamDogs has it all.

Same-day first aid and veterinary coverage are also provided.

In their final event, 2019, more than 8,200 runners and their dogs took part in Muddy Dog Challenges across the country to raise money for Battersea.

The charity does not target children, but asks each participant to provide 100 objects for fundraising.

You can take a look at their fundraising tips for ideas and inspiration.

Dogs take part in the challenge

Registration for the Muddy Dog Challenge Manchester closes on 5 September and closes once the event reaches capacity.

Adults with a dog are 45, and no dogs are 35. Child registration is 5.

Adult participants must be at least 18 years old on the day of the event, and children 817 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

On the day of the competition, participants in the dog competition must be at least 1 year old.

