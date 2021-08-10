YMCA Appoints Tampa Leader to Become Next President and CEO of United States





One of the largest nonprofits in the United States has chosen a prominent corporate executive from Tampa as the next American leader.

Suzanne McCormick has been named the next President and CEO of the YMCA of the United States, which has 2,600 facilities, 19,000 employees and 600,000 volunteers in the United States. Shell is the organization’s first woman leader.

McCormick led United Way Suncoast from 2015 to 2019, when she was chosen to become the US President of United Way Worldwide, where she led 1,100 United Ways across the country.

Stepping into this role at this critical moment in our history allows me to draw on all aspects of my experience and expertise, McCormick said in a statement. This unique opportunity fits perfectly with my personal mission, my values, my passions and my commitment to fairness.

McCormick replaces the first black president and CEO of the YMCA of the United States, retired Kevin Washington, who held the office for six years.

In a statement, YMCA United States National Board President Pamela Davies called McCormick a leader capable of developing a clear vision for the Y’s future.

The National Board of Directors strongly believes that Suzanne’s breadth and depth of community impact expertise, combined with her experience of national and local leadership, make her the right fit to build on. Kevin Washington’s accomplishments and leading the Y during this pivotal time in our country, Davies said. .

Prior to coming to Tampa, McCormick was President and CEO of United Way of Greater Portland in Maine. Shell began her new role at the YMCA of the United States in September.

