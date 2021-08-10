Bank of England blocked by High Street branch closure





UK Bank Update

The UK’s top financial regulator is considering introducing new rules that could block banks from closing key branches so consumers and businesses can still use cash, those briefed on the watchdog’s deliberation .

The Treasury Department said in consultations last month that it plans to use a bill giving the Financial Conduct Authority broad powers to ensure “reasonable” public access to cash facilities. .

The two participants in the discussion said senior regulators still believe face-to-face banking services, along with ATMs and other initiatives, remain important to lenders and industry groups.

A person close to the FCA said: [Treasury consultation] It doesn’t define much. . . [but] FCA is very clear where it is going. . . Permissions allow you to block ‘if face-to-face service isn’t enough. [branch closures]’.”

The FCA declined to comment.

Banks have closed thousands of branches and ATMs in recent years to cut costs.

Lenders said the closure reflects a shift from in-person banking and widespread cash use to online services and digital payments, but fears that these changes could leave millions of older and more vulnerable customers behind.

The prospect of being forced to keep branches open by the FCA will likely put pressure on banks to support shared infrastructure development plans. This can save you some money without leaving the community without a single point of contact.

The large bank is currently funding a pilot plan to test different ways to improve cash access, including a shared hub that is managed by the post office but served by multiple lenders.

Industry lobby group UK Finance said: . . We will use the lessons learned from this pilot program to develop long-term solutions in collaboration with governments and regulators to consider the best approach to maintaining access to cash across the UK.”

Another person involved in discussions between the FCA and the bank added that while most lenders understand the need for face-to-face services in some regions, especially large cities, they are putting pressure on regulators to be “flexible” in how they implement new policies. I did. rule.

“In small towns, cashback and ATMs from local stores can meet most needs, but in larger towns there will be more complex needs that require other solutions,” the person said.

suggestion

Large banks are concerned about incurring additional costs that could be penalized if not applied to new competitors.

Financial technology companies such as Starling Bank and Monzo, which have no branches, have acquired millions of customers in recent years. US bank giant JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a branchless UK retail business later this year.

The Ministry of Finance advises that the list of companies covered by the cash approach is “under review and subject to change as of January 2018.” [the] The event of a change in the structure of the market”.

“We know that cash is still important to millions of people, and we are committed to protecting access to cash across the UK,” the Treasury Department said on Monday.

“So we’re consulting on proposals for new laws that only require people to travel a reasonable distance to pay or withdraw cash. Responses to the consultation will help inform final legislation.”

