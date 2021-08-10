Senior US officials meet to discuss ‘Havana syndrome’ whose cause remains unclear





Washington – Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines called a high-level meeting late last week to discuss the intelligence community’s efforts to uncover the cause of the mysterious disease known as “Havana Syndrome.” “. But even after months of intensified efforts by several government agencies, the evidence pointing to the origin of the disease remains inconclusive, US officials familiar with the matter said.

According to a press release from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Haines led a meeting of the Joint Intelligence Community Council, which included briefings from “a wide range of experts” on Friday evening. Among the attendees were CIA Director William Burns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray, an administration official confirmed.

The Cabinet-level meeting is the latest in a series of government commitments on the issue, which has taken on new significance in recent months as former U.S. officials who have suffered symptoms shared more details about their experiences and, in some cases, their difficulty in obtaining an appropriate medical examination. care.

Cases of Havana Syndrome, which the Biden administration began to label as “abnormal health incidents,” are characterized by a cluster of neurological symptoms that may include dizziness, nausea, persistent headaches, vision and traumatic brain injury. A 2020 report commissioned by the State Department and completed by the National Academies of Science found that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy” was the most plausible explanation for the symptoms, which have been reported on all populated continents. , including on American soil.

Officials familiar with the intelligence being assessed say the origin of the incidents is an area of ​​”active investigation” and that several hypotheses – including that they are the work of Russian agents using the energy technology. directed to collect information from electronic devices – are still ongoing. investigation. Cuba, China and Iran were also cited as potential actors, although the intelligence community said it had not determined the cases were the work of a foreign actor.

A US official familiar with the government’s efforts said the investigation was a “humiliating” undertaking – the obscurity and variability of the cases, some of which occurred in classified locations, complicated past investigations into their cause.

New trends

In its first few weeks, the Biden administration launched an intelligence review designed to assess possible trends among the 200 or so suspected cases reported by U.S. personnel, including intelligence officers and diplomats, since their emergence in La Havana, Cuba, in 2016. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has appointed a senior director to oversee a multi-agency effort to streamline ongoing investigations and help victims and their families access specialized medical care.

Congress also passed legislation strengthening financial support for victims and introduced new measures requiring changes in the way potential cases are monitored and disclosed. Lawmakers have expressed concern that the number of incidents is “on the rise,” although officials have said it is possible for more potential victims to come forward to report past symptoms as the issue looms large. more attention.

Yet victims and lawmakers who have heard of it have constantly pressured the administration to publicly identify the cause of the incidents, fearing that without public attribution – and without significant consequences for all actors involved – their numbers will continue. to increase.

Agencies whose staff have been affected have recently stepped up their awareness on the subject, without providing details of possible leads.

Last week, Blinken, Secretary of State, spoke of what he acknowledged to be “growing concerns” among State Department employees for their safety while posted overseas.

“I wish we had more answers for you,” Blinken wrote, swearing the department “would do a better job of keeping you informed.”

And in a letter sent to former CIA officers last week that was obtained by CBS News, Burns, the director, said he was “personally committed” to handling the cases.

“While a certain amount of interrupted sleep accompanies work, it is the safety of our employees that concerns me the most,” Burns wrote. “This is why I am personally committed to dealing with abnormal health incidents (AHI). ”

“We are putting all our strength into the service of AHIs, as well as those of our IC partners, to identify what causes them and what causes them, protect our agents and their families and ensure the best care for all those who have been affected,” said Burns’ letter.

