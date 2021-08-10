The UK has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases as the US surged.





Share on Pinterest Crowd walk in Notting Hill, London, 31 July. Niklas Hallen/AFP/Getty Images At the end of July, there were around 43,000 new infections per day in the UK. Now, that number has halved despite closures and restrictions eased. The Delta variant appeared in the UK at the end of April 2021 and was the dominant variant until May. This recent spike peaked on July 21, and the current case is in free fall. The UK currently has a high immunization rate for adults. 88% of adults in the UK are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73% are minimally vaccinated. one dose.

Infectious disease experts believe that several factors are contributing to the sharp decline in cases, including the UK’s high immunization rates, the fact that schools go to school in the summer and a warmer, wetter climate.

As the United States fights its own wave driven by the Delta, one might wonder whether the cases here will rise similarly and then rapidly decline.

But health experts are skeptical. The United States is lagging behind the United Kingdom in immunization, and states with particularly low immunization rates, such as Louisiana, are hotspots for significant increases in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

If the United States cannot rapidly ramp up vaccination rates across the country in the coming weeks, the current wave, which primarily affects the unvaccinated, could continue into the fall.

Dr Carl Fichtenbaum, an infectious disease expert and professor of infectious diseases at the University of Cincinnati Medical School, said the latest outbreak in the UK is the fourth infection since the pandemic began.

The first wave in April 2020 was relatively small and the UK was able to flatten the curve.

A larger peak occurred in September 2020, and a larger wave unfolded in January 2021, when the highly contagious alpha strain spread after eventually retreating.

that [third wave] Fichtenbaum fell dramatically, peaking in July and seeing a dramatic decline.

What’s encouraging about the UK fad, says Fichtenbaum, is that although cases have skyrocketed, the number of people hospitalized or hospitalized in intensive care is only a fraction of the previous wave.

Fichtenbaum said he’s really reassured that vaccination and natural immunity levels can help people become less ill during certain waves of delta virus infection.

Dr. Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and a founding member of emocha Health. Bob Bollinger believes that a number of factors may play a role.

Higher levels of vaccination mean fewer people are vulnerable to COVID-19, Bollinger said last week, but last week the decline seemed too steep to be attributed to herd immunity.

There are also high levels of masking, post-exposure isolation, social distancing and reduced travel, Bollinger said.

The mandatory mask was in effect until July 19th.

Fichtenbaum points out that schools opened just before the UK peaked.

In the UK, children go to school until the end of December. The third wave occurred last winter, about three weeks after the children were out of school. The fourth wave peaked on July 21, 2021, about a month after the children ran away from home in the summer on June 30, 2021.

If the children were still in school, it would have continued to increase. Fichtenbaum has spread more and may have spread more, but I believe there is less transmission among unprotected young people because they have left school.

In the United States, 70% of adults have a single dose and 60% are fully vaccinated.

However, many states have much lower immunization rates in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, making the region a delta hotspot.

Bollinger said he doesn’t expect such a sharp decline in the United States, unfortunately, given that the country has much lower vaccination rates and much greater resistance to masking.

There are millions of people in the United States who are unvaccinated and susceptible to SARS-CoV-2.

As long as the Delta circulates, the number of cases in the vulnerable pocket will continue to increase and eventually decrease.

There is some level of natural immunity among those who are infected and recover from COVID-19. Although these people are protected, it is not clear how much previously infected individuals contributed to the peak and descent of the wave, as their natural immunity levels are not well understood.

“What worries me is that vaccination rates don’t reach 70-73% in all states like the UK,” Fichtenbaum said.

In a few weeks, American children return to school. With the Delta mutation on the rise and without adequate vaccination or mitigation measures, Fichtenbaum expects more hospitalizations in areas with low immunity.

In the end, it seems that the future will largely depend on the vaccination rates in each region.

If even more people in the United States can be vaccinated in the coming weeks, we could see this wave peak in September or early October.

Fichtenbaum believes the pandemic could be well ended if vaccines can be prevented by up to 80% for most adults and up to 75% for school-age children, Fichtenbaum said.

In response to Delta, the United States has increased immunizations nationwide. But even if millions of people are vaccinated in the United States, it will still take about six weeks for optimal protection, Bollinger said.

If we see an immediate sharp drop as we did in the UK and we want low levels of COVID-19 to persist in the US, we need to ensure that everyone in the US (vaccinated and unvaccinated) wears a mask in high-risk environments. Bollinger said he convinces most people who haven’t been vaccinated in the next two months to get the vaccine.

It will be difficult to achieve as many people in the United States are fed up with masks and some are hesitant to give them injections.

