



Vulnerable people were able to eat raw and lightly cooked eggs from a second system after receiving support from a UK regulator.

Hen’s shell eggs produced under the Laid in Britain guarantee are considered safe for infants, children, pregnant women and the elderly, whether raw or lightly cooked eggs such as mousse or fresh mayonnaise.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and Food Standards Agency (FSA) have revised their advice on egg consumption by vulnerable consumers.

The Laid In Britain Code of Practice, administered by the British Egg Producers Association, has been determined by the FSA and FSS to produce eggs that are considered to have a very low risk of Salmonella. It is intended for independent egg producers and retailers that supply locally and regionally.

People who have a severely weakened immune system and follow a medically supervised diet set by a medical professional still need to cook all their eggs thoroughly. Non-hen eggs, such as ducks, geese, and quails, have a higher risk of contracting salmonella and should not be used for cooking raw or lightly cooked eggs.

Between 2016 and 2020, outbreaks of Salmonella enteritidis were associated with eggs in Poland. It affected 18 countries, including the UK, and became the largest European outbreak so far reported, involving 1,656 infections and 2 deaths.

In 2020, the FSA warned of some British lion eggs contaminated with Salmonella, which has been linked to 38 diseases. According to a 2019 study by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and The Guardian, there have been at least 100 cases involving UK eggs in the past three years.

Advice change and application process In October 2017, the FSA changed its advice to allow consumption of raw or lightly cooked eggs produced by people more susceptible to infection under the UK Lions Code.

Authorities were then approached by the Laid in Britain Egg Guarantee Scheme, which is considered equivalent to the Lion Code run by the British Egg Industry Council.

A matrix of actions has been drafted that the system must comply with to produce eggs that are considered very low risk by the FSA. Laid in Britain applied for evaluation of this matrix in early 2020 and provided final executable code in November of that year.

This assessment has been approved by the FSA, FSS and groups including the UK Department of Public Health, the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Department of Animal and Plant Health and the Department of Health and Social Welfare.

The Laid In Britain plan includes immunization of all hens against Salmonella Enteritidis and Salmonella Typhimurium, with an additional disease control method called competitive exclusion.

Adam Stratton, president of the British Egg Producers Association, welcomed the decision.

We have worked hard to ensure that the updated code of practice meets the FSA’s new safety standards for very low salmonella risk eggs. He said the FSA is pleased to officially recognize this and hopes the general public, retailers and a growing number of members will continue to trust the initiative.

