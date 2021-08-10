EXPLANATION: How do border policies affect infection rates in the United States?





PHOENIX (AP) As the delta variant fuels an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, some of President Joe Biden’s critics attribute the increase to his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country for seek asylum.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last week accused Biden of helping to facilitate the spread of the coronavirus. Fox News host Sean Hannity referred to the migrants behind the biggest super-broadcast event and mistakenly claimed that none were being tested.

But public health experts say arriving migrants are not the cause of the rise in infections in the United States. The main culprits are people who refuse to be vaccinated. Additionally, migrants allowed in are typically tested for COVID-19 and hotel rooms are quarantined if they test positive, although federal authorities have not released data on such cases.

___

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN MIGRANTS ARE ARRESTED AT THE BORDER?

It varies, but most single adults are turned away, while unaccompanied children and some families are allowed to make asylum claims. This practice is consistent with the Biden administration’s continued use of Title 42, a public health rule adopted by the Trump administration at the start of the pandemic.

In June, the most recent month for which figures are available, customs and border protection arrested single adults 117,602 times, resulting in 96,704 deportations, or 82% of the total. Families were arrested 55,805 times at the border in June, with just 8,070 deportations, or 15%. (As some people attempt to cross more than once, these numbers refer to stops, not individual people).

Families allowed to enter the United States to seek asylum are given dates to appear in immigration court or an appointment with immigration officials. After being dropped off in border communities, families typically travel to reunite with relatives, friends or supporters.

Children who arrive without parents are exempt from deportation. They are typically held for less than a month in emergency shelters until they can be handed over to relatives or transferred to licensed shelters.

___

ARE MIGRANTS WHO ARE NOT DELETED TESTED FOR COVID-19?

In general, yes. CBP, the agency that first takes migrants into detention, says they are given masks and are referred to local health care providers for testing and treatment if they show symptoms.

From there, testing protocols may vary depending on the federal agency involved. Most single adults and some families are transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where they all take COVID-19 tests.

All new arrivals are separated from the general population for 14 days and isolated if they are positive. Unaccompanied children are also tested before being transferred to the facilities of the Department of Health and Social Services for Minors, and then undergo continuous testing.

Some migrant families are released into border communities directly from CBP facilities, and this is where government information is less clear. The government says it is working with local partners and appropriate agencies to test this population and quarantine those infected, but it has not specified whether this is happening at all levels. Often, local governments or nonprofits organize tests and send people who test positive to self-isolation in hotels.

___

HOW MANY MIGRANTS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19?

The federal government has not disclosed this data, but in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, the busiest part of the border for attempted illegal crossings, local officials recently released their own data.

On August 4, local officials in McAllen, Texas, announced that of the nearly 88,000 migrants released by CBP in the city since mid-February, more than 7,000 had tested positive for COVID-19, which represents a positivity rate of more than 8%. Catholic charities in the Rio Grande Valley have organized hotel rooms for those infected. Positive tests have become more common in recent weeks, exceeding 16%, a rate that county officials said was similar to that of locals.

___

WHAT ARE PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICERS SAYING THAT IS FUELING THE INCREASE IN CASES IN THE UNITED STATES?

The main factors behind the recent spike in COVID-19 cases are people in U.S. communities who are not vaccinated and are not following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the highly contagious delta variant, according to reports. public health experts.

At a press conference last week, Dr Ivan Melendez, who serves as the local health authority in Hidalgo County, Texas, acknowledged that arriving migrants were part of the problem, but he also said that ‘they were no more of a danger than he was. . “I have been in seven COVID units today.

He said migrants are not responsible for introducing the virus and that they do not have higher infection rates than the general population.

Is it a migrant pandemic? No, it’s an unvaccinated pandemic, Melendez said.

The number of migrants arriving is far too small to be the cause of the huge increase in the number of cases in the United States, said Dr Joseph McCormick, physician and former CDC epidemiologist now based on the Brownsville campus. from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. School of Public Health.

Given what we are now seeing across the country, it just doesn’t work to try to attribute this to migrants, McCormick said. In addition, according to experts, the delta variant, first identified in India, began to circulate in the United States before being in Mexico or other parts of Latin America, from where most arrive. migrants.

So the claim that migrants entering through the southern border brought the delta to the United States is baseless rhetoric, Max Hadler, senior policy director of Physicians for Human Rights, said in a statement. Rates are increasing everywhere, in every state across the country. It is not a border problem or a migrant problem, it is a national problem.

As for people who escape the border patrol and enter the United States undetected, there is no reason to suspect that they would have higher COVID-19 infection rates, McCormick said.

___

HOW ARE BORDER COMMUNITIES DEALING WITH MIGRANTS DURING THE SPREAD OF THE DELTA VARIANT?

In many places along the border, local governments and nonprofits have a long history of helping migrants emerging from federal detention with food, clothing and travel arrangements. Local officials say the delta variant adds another challenge.

McAllen officials worked with Hidalgo County last week to erect a tent city to quarantine migrants who tested positive for COVID-19 and their family members. In other cities in Texas, local leaders have expressed frustration at the governor’s approach to the pandemic, which has notably prevented local governments from adopting mask mandates.

Brownsville, Texas, launched a program to vaccinate migrants who arrive about a month ago and has so far vaccinated more than 860 migrants. Similar efforts are being made in other communities that host migrants, including El Paso and Phoenix.

___

IS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PLANNING TO OFFER VACCINES TO MIGRANTS?

DHS has denied recent media reports that federal officials are preparing to offer vaccines to migrants after their arrest at the border. However, ICE has started to vaccinate detained immigrants. The government has also started immunizing unaccompanied children aged 12 and over with the Pfizer vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourbasin.com/news/national/explainer-how-do-border-policies-affect-us-infection-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos