



Students have been praised by the Education Minister for their resilience and hard work as hundreds of thousands of people gather their A-Level results tomorrow (August 10) to prepare them for the next step in their education or work life.

While the exam remains the fairest and best way to evaluate it, recognizing that the pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to education, the government and Ofqual have decided that it will not be fair to take the exam this year.

Instead, the teacher who knows the student best determines the grade.

Students were assessed only on what they had learned and were assessed on several tasks, giving them the best opportunity to show what they could do.

We also have a quality assurance process in place, including checking all grades at schools and checking grade samples by test boards to ensure that 1 in 5 schools give students, parents, colleges, and employers confidence in their grades.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

The students have worked very hard in a special and challenging year, and each of them will be incredibly proud of their achievements. We should all celebrate their resilience and ability to overcome adversity.

Teachers and staff have ensured that all students get their grades this year despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, allowing them to take the next step and make the choice for further study or work entry.

A heartfelt thank you to the teachers and parents who have supported our youth to take the next step in life with confidence.

University Chancellor Michelle Donelan said:

Results Day is the culmination of many years of schooling and dedication, and I want to congratulate all the hard work of our students, teachers and parents.

Despite the hardships of the past 18 months, students today receive a qualification that serves as a passport and weight to go wherever they want to go: college, further education and apprenticeships.

Students were assessed against a variety of evidence, including in-class tests, mock papers, elective questions provided by the examination committee, and a curriculum that provided the fairest and best opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and abilities.

Paul Whiteman, Secretary General of the National Association of Head Teachers said:

All students who received results this week deserve congratulations. This is the culmination of a huge amount of work in the most difficult situations. The students have shown great resilience and determination this year. Each individual student’s grades are a passport to the next level of education, training or employment.

Students, parents, educators, and employers have every reason to be confident of this year’s results, despite the absence of exams. This year’s grades are based on the student’s real work, assessed by teachers and guaranteed quality. This year there are no algorithms, only human effort and human expert judgment.

Education is a mandated matter in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but all four countries have adopted a system of awarding grades based on teacher-based assessments this summer.

UCAS expects a record number of students to occupy first-place positions as in any other year, but if students do not achieve the grades required to receive a conditional course offer, they should contact their school, college or university. Or, contact your prospective employer to discuss your options.

An exam results helpline is available for students seeking additional advice, and as always, UCAS will help thousands of students find a place through Clearing if they are not getting the scores they want.

The government has also partnered with the higher education sector to create additional vacant seats in medical schools and dentistry courses to help students progress to their choice of choice. The move will provide fully-funded medical and dental facilities to more than 9,000 universities and up to 10 million universities in the UK, supporting processes essential to better recovering from the pandemic.

