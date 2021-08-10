Europe reopened to Americans. Why, he asks, has the United States not returned the favor?





MADRID He was vaccinated in April, tested negative for coronavirus and believed himself exempt from travel restrictions.

But during a stopover in Amsterdam at the end of May, Peter Fuchs, 87, was told he could not board his flight to New York to attend the baptism of his great-granddaughters. The reason: as a European citizen, he was not allowed to enter the United States.

I felt helpless and broken, Mr Fuchs said in an email from his retirement home apartment in Hanover, Germany.

In June, as the United States moved forward on its vaccination campaign, European Union leaders recommended member countries reopen their borders to Americans, an important move meant to signal what they hoped was the start of the end of the pandemic. They expected to be reimbursed in kind.

The fact that the United States remains largely closed has dismayed Europeans and frustrated their leaders, who demand that Europe’s decision to open its borders be reciprocated.

We insist that comparable rules be applied to arrivals in both directions, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, told a press conference last week. Bloc officials have even suggested reimposing travel restrictions on American travelers.

For some European families, the continuing ban has compounded one of the deepest sorrows of the pandemic separation itself, as loved ones fall ill across closed borders and the elders of the family fear they will never again. see their loved ones again.

Unmarried partners with different passports struggled to keep their relationships afloat, which spawned the popular #loveisnottourism hashtag on Twitter. Europeans who have offered jobs in the United States still do not know whether to accept them.

Now that we have vaccines, at least let the vaccinated people come, said Michele Kastelein, a dual French-American citizen living in Portola Valley, California. His French brother Maurice had to abandon his plan to attend his son’s wedding this month, despite hopes that the ban would now be lifted for Europeans like him who are vaccinated.

The ban on travel to Europe dates from the start of the pandemic. President Donald J. Trump lifted the restrictions in the final days of his tenure, but President Biden reinstated them shortly after taking office.

The White House, however, has provided little explanation as to why the restrictions persist, even though some countries with higher infection and lower vaccination rates do not face any similar bans. At a press conference last week, Jen Psaki, the White House spokeswoman, cited medical expert advice and lingering concerns about the Delta variant.

Under current rules, virtually all residents of the Schengen area of ​​Europe, the passport-free zone which includes 26 countries as well as other entities as well as those living in Great Britain and Ireland, still cannot make it to the United States.

Five other banned countries include those with high infection rates, such as Iran, South Africa, Brazil and India, but also China, where the rates of spread are much lower than those in the United States. United for months.

The travel ban exempts certain people, including U.S. citizens, permanent residents of the United States, and certain family members of U.S. citizens, as long as the American is under the age of 21.

Updated

August 9:20 a.m., 9:16 a.m. ET

People from prohibited countries can still enter the United States if they spend the 14 days before arriving in a country that is not on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list.

The latter condition led Shelley Murray, an American strength and conditioning trainer, and her partner, Viktor Pesta, a mixed martial arts athlete from the Czech Republic, on an odyssey that crossed not only their home countries, but also Turkey and the Dominican Republic.

The two had moved into a house in Fort Lauderdale, Florida shortly before the pandemic when Mr Pesta was called up on a coaching assignment in the Czech Republic. The European Union and the United States banned two-way travel soon after, and the two were separated for six months, Ms Murray said.

She was the first to leave her country last August after the Czech Republic created a so-called “sweetheart” exception that allowed Americans to visit unmarried partners. But when Mr Pesta wanted to return to the United States last October, he had to spend two weeks in Turkey, a country not on the CDC’s ban list for him to be allowed entry.

This spring, shortly after Mr. Pesta was vaccinated in the United States, he returned to the Czech Republic for a mixed martial arts fight. When they wished to return to Florida this summer, the couple traveled to the Dominican Republic to allow the return of Mr Pestas, a visit that lasted seven weeks due to visa delays.

Ms Murray said her main frustration was that US rules caused the couple to stay in countries with higher rates of infection than in much of Europe, supposedly as a precaution against infected travelers.

It was a bit absurd for us, she said.

In another part of Fort Lauderdale is the empty two-bedroom apartment of Elisabeth Haselbach, a Swiss citizen who bought it four years ago as an investment and vacation property.

Understanding the State of Vaccination Mandates in the United States

But Ms Haselbach has not been able to see her home since before the pandemic. She continues to pay taxes and condominium fees, but is worried that she was unable to strengthen her home for the hurricane season, which lasts from June to November.

She said the situation had left her stunned: she found Mr. Trump’s behavior on the international stage unreasonable, but she didn’t expect to think the same of Mr. Biden on the closed borders.

I was the Democrats’ No.1 fan, she says.

Frustration over the ban led Marius Van Der Veeken, a retired finance professional in the Netherlands, to write to Mr Biden to tell him he wished to see his family in Michigan.

Mr Van Der Veeken, 64, and his wife, Anne-Mieke, 61, had just met their grandchildren, now aged 3 and 4, before the pandemic prevented travel. Having received the AstraZeneca vaccine in March, they believed they would soon have the chance to see the children, along with their daughter and son-in-law. Instead, they continue to meet every Sunday by video call.

Their grandchildren recognize them by calling them Opa and Oma, grandfather and grandmother in Dutch but Mr Van Der Veeken fears that long distance calls are not enough and that he is wasting precious years.

Now it’s important to build a relationship with them, he said. My big point is that travel restrictions should be the difference between family relationships and tourists.

Mr Fuchs, the German pensioner, had similar feelings when he was stranded on his flight in May to attend the christening of his great-granddaughter, his first.

His daughter Natascha Sabert, a U.S. citizen, said U.S. consular officials mistakenly told her he could enter the country as a father. But when he reached Amsterdam Airport, he was told he was not eligible because his daughter was over 21.

Ms Sabert was concerned that her father, who is hearing impaired, would not be able to return to Germany that night from Amsterdam. Airport officials told her there were no more flights to Hanover that day, she said.

I said, you can’t push him in a wheelchair somewhere in the airport around the corner and leave him there, she remembers.

Eventually, Mr. Fuchs was put on a flight to Hamburg, where a relative helped him board a train to Hanover.

The experience left Ms Sabert apprehensive to ask her father to try to make the trip again. But she also feels that time is running out and wants the family to reunite.

It’s about those last moments before we say goodbye, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/10/world/europe-reopened-to-americans-why-it-asks-hasnt-the-us-reciprocated.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos