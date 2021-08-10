Resolving Supply Chain Problems A Top Priority Across Several US Sectors





Heavily affected industries including semiconductors, solar power and pharmaceuticals are looking for … [+] solutions to supply chain problems.

getty

by Terry Alan Lane

Whether it’s manufacturing semiconductors or solar panels, mining essential minerals, or even allegations of human rights violations, companies and governments around the world are taking a close look their supply chains.

Changes are coming, with some industries feeling the most pressure to secure their materials and companies bracing for the impacts of both prices and taxes. Here’s what business leaders need to know about global supply chains and how they will have a bigger impact on the economy.

Spurred on by the supply chain issues that the COVID-19 pandemic presented when the United States and other countries faced a severe shortage of masks and other protective gear, US President Joe Biden launched a 100-day, whole-of-government review of supply chains and their vulnerabilities.

From China’s control over several critical minerals to South Korea’s advantage in semiconductors, the report outlines several areas where US firms and corporations face critical disadvantages due to supply chain disruptions. supply. Overall, the U.S. government’s review of the country’s supply chain focused on four sectors: defense industry, public health and pharmaceuticals, information and communications, and the energy sector.

Growing Supply Chain Pressures on U.S. Businesses

Every 3.5 years, companies can expect production line delays for up to one month due to supply chain issues. That’s the conclusion of global management consultant McKinsey & Company in just one of many recent studies that show how vulnerable U.S. companies and defense industries are to supply chain disruptions.

The group’s research found 180 product categories where manufacturing was largely dominated by a single country. Meanwhile, 80% of world trade passes through countries with declining World Bank political stability scores.

Containers loaded in the port of Hong Kong, storm

getty

US companies often face more pressure to produce higher returns than Asian and European companies, resulting in increased demand for high-end manufactured goods imported to US shores.

The result is longer U.S. supply chains and, in some cases, more possibilities for unforeseeable events and disruptions, according to the report.

It’s not just about waiting for products, but also losing the edge over innovation. The administration’s report showed the US Department of Commerce that ultimately volume drives both innovation and operational learning; in the absence of trade volume, the United States will not be able to keep up with the technology, in terms of quality, cost or labor.

Semiconductors, solar, pharmaceuticals and mining

Semiconductor manufacturing is another critical supply chain product whose overseas production poses a threat to US industry. These components are essential in electronic devices, consumer products and automobiles.

The U.S. government supply chain report says government investment has allowed Korean and Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing to exceed U.S. production. By building more semiconductors, these countries should take the lead in innovating the next generation of chips.

PwC reported that only 2% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients are made in the United States

getty

It’s not just the chips on your phone that are at risk. The international accounting firm / business consultant PwC reported that only 2% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients are made in the United States. earth extraction capacity and 85 percent of rare earth refining.

The problem directly affects some US industries, including solar panels, analysts said. In its second quarter report, the Solar Energy Industries Association said the rise in costs is due to rising material costs.

There is a mismatch between commodity prices and subsequent solar system prices. But there is no doubt that this is having an impact on the solar industry. Installers are dealing with current equipment shortages and must decide whether to renegotiate contracts, said Michelle Davis, senior analyst at researcher / consultant Wood Mackenzie.

Taxes and incentives will guide business response

The United States is poised to act on fears of supply chain disruptions, and PwC has said policies will likely focus on providing incentives for companies to move key manufacturing functions. , mining and supply chain on or near land.

President Joe Biden speaks at a CEO Summit on Semiconductors and Supply Chain Resilience in April … [+] December 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The summit focused on the global semiconductor shortage. (Photo by Amr Alfiky-Pool / Getty Images)

Getty Images

As PwC warns in its Bidens review report, changes in the supply chain can have significant tax implications, which could be potentially good or bad. A supplier who is able to relocate his production can benefit from tax breaks which lead to lower prices. Companies that can’t, or won’t, take action to strengthen their supply chain may see increased taxes or fewer deductions available for production or production that cannot be purchased in the United States.

Consultant McKinsey & Co. said organizations have typically applied two methods to address supply chain challenges. One is to rely on automation, artificial intelligence, and other information processing processes to identify risks. Another is to rely on experts to sort data and do evaluations.

Effective data analysis and evaluation is essential for organizations to understand their vulnerabilities and develop backup plans for supply chain delays, according to the report, as supply chain experts are on the move. able to balance costs and reliability with the uncertainty of geopolitics.

A link forward in the chain

Many companies are taking proactive steps to ensure that their customers and associates are aware of supply chain issues. Global mining company Rio Tinto, the world’s second largest mining and metallurgical company, is launching a new product to help customers understand the supply chain behind the products it supplies, the company’s chief executive said , Paramita Das, at the Bipartisan Policy Center. Called Sustainability, Rio Tinto’s Assurance of Traceability, it’s basically the nutrition label for our product, she said.

We bring full transparency to our supply chain. It’s critical in today’s world, Das said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zengernews/2021/08/09/fixing-supply-chain-snags-a-top-priority-in-several-us-sectors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos