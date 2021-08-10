UK’s green economy is four times bigger than manufacturing, report reports | green economy





The UK’s low-carbon economy is now worth more than $200 billion, four times the size of the manufacturing sector, and growth is expected to accelerate going forward, according to a new analysis.

While the central government’s support, experts say, is minimal and negligible, analysis shows that more than 75,000 businesses, from wind turbine manufacturers to recycling plants, employ more than 1.2 million people in the green economy.

Experts say the sector has the potential to not only help address the climate crisis, but also create sustainable jobs and improve people’s quality of life with cleaner transportation, reduced air pollution and better insulated housing.

But they warn that if the UK is to move quickly and fairly to a low-carbon economy, governments must mobilize every part of society, from trade unions to local authorities to community groups and businesses, behind national change programs.

Professor Patrick Devine-Wright of the University of Exeter is the lead author of the IPCC. “Everyone must work together. Otherwise, there is no opportunity to achieve these ambitious goals and prevent climate-damaging consequences.

He said many areas of people’s lives will have to change in the next few years. From the way homes are heated, to the way people move around town and city, from what they eat to where they work.

Devine-Wright said that with this vision of new technologies, devices and infrastructure, a social transformation process is needed. Unless we connect all those dots, I don’t think it will happen on the necessary time scale.

According to today’s study, the low-carbon sector is worth $205.7 billion in the UK. Using the same methodology, kMatrix was found to be worth 55.6 billion won in the manufacturing sector and 132.9 billion won in the construction sector.

Data shows that wind, wave, tidal and solar power have all grown rapidly in recent years, with the overall low-carbon sector growing 7.4% during the 2018/19-20 2019/20 fiscal years and declining -9.0. % during 2019/20 to 2020/21, but is expected to rebound again once recovery after coronavirus.

Next week, the Guardian will highlight low-carbon initiatives and projects across the UK, from renewable farmers to private recycling companies, with hydrogen jet fuel, net zero whiskey, retrofit builders and hemp oil, which will not only help reduce carbon emissions, but also how shows It also improves communities, creates jobs and improves living conditions.

However, the temporary nature of the current low-carbon economy has raised concerns that existing inequalities could be exacerbated if governments do not have a clear plan, as some sectors and regions are ahead of the competition while others are lagging behind.

Experts say that to ensure a quick and equitable transition to a green economy, trade unions, local authorities and communities must be given a direct role in the process, especially in regions that rely on high-carbon industries.

Hannah Martin of campaign group Green New Deal UK said there is a rich tapestry of climate-focused community action that brings people together to create resilient communities that will be the blueprints for how we live in the future.

She has highlighted projects ranging from communal food gardens to local home improvement programs. But she cautioned: change at the community level apart from the holistic strategy of the speed and scale demanded by central governments that must provide both the regulatory support and finance that communities need to innovate and create climate responses. It cannot be done. Crisis unique to their situation and experience.

The UK government has been widely criticized for not making detailed policy proposals to meet its ambitious climate goals.

Nick Molho, Managing Director of the Aldersgate Group, a coalition of business and policy leaders, said the government’s future net zero strategy for a net zero transition to provide jobs to communities across the UK should include close collaboration with local authorities and communities. said to do. groups.

Molho has called for agencies across the UK to support the workforce as the UK economy moves towards net zero with the support of a regional transformation agency comprised of representatives of local industry, government, trade unions and the education sector.

[They] He said he could be tasked with carefully planning the necessary changes in the region to support a successful transition to zero net emissions.

As they prepare for a major climate conference in Glasgow later this year, ministers are attempting to open new coal mines, issue new permits for North Sea oil and gas exploration, plan to build 27 billion roads, cut green housing abolition subsidy insulation programs and cut foreign aid.

Last month, a government-owned climate advisor criticized the lack of policy details, and Chris Stark, chief executive of the climate change committee, said the progress was fantastic.

Ed Miliband, who leads the Labor Party’s climate team, said the government’s failure to grasp the challenges and opportunities of a fast transition to a low-carbon economy is weighing on communities across the UK.

Addressing the climate emergency can transform our societies and economies, creating new jobs wherever people live, growing UK industries and making our businesses more competitive, the Minister for Shadow Business said. It can help purify our air, protect nature, ensure that everyone has a warm home with affordable energy rates, and address the serious inequalities we face among our communities.

He argued that there were many green shoots across the country, but this was not thanks to the central government’s comprehensive plan, but to imaginative people, communities and businesses.

To truly transform our economy, governments must exercise leadership and come up with a green investment plan that is commensurate with the scale of the emergency and economic transformation challenges we face.

Produced by analyst kMatrix Data Services, an annual assessment of the low-carbon economy for businesses, academia and local authorities including the Greater London Authority, the report was based on 900 data sources from government, private sector and academia. It used a different methodology than the National Statistical Office’s annual Green Economy Assessment, including supply chains and networks, and covers a broader category of sectors from wind and solar power to geothermal and water and wastewater treatment.

Report author Sarah Howard of kMatrix said: By examining the full extent of the low-carbon economy from the grassroots, this data already shows just how important it is to the UK economy and the progress it has made.

It also demonstrates that supply chains and networks exist and are scalable, enabling the significant growth demanded by the wider sector. What we need now is a comprehensive policy framework that can achieve the necessary rapid growth.

