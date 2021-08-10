Virgin Media O2 Creates 400 New Jobs in the UK





Virgin Media O2 has announced that by the end of 2021 it plans to hire 400 employees, including 100 apprentices, across the UK.

The announcement comes after the newly formed company plans to invest $10 billion in the UK over the next five years.

From now until the end of this year, Virgin Media has over 300 field engineer positions, whose roles are to support the company’s mission to upgrade the UK and its communities.

No prior experience is required and successful applicants have comprehensive on-site training, ongoing business support and company vehicles available throughout the UK.

Apprenticeship roles allow successful candidates to qualify for a communications agent level 2 apprenticeship upon completion.

The company also encourages the support of women who are traditionally underrepresented in technical and engineering roles.

Virgin Media O2 is working to bridge the gender gap in the technology and engineering industries (Image: ThisisEngineering RAEng)

Nicola Moore, Director of Human Resources, Talent and Careers, Virgin Media O2 said: of technology.

Young people have a tremendous amount of work to do. Our research shows that Gen Zers, who are truly digital natives, are drawn to careers in technology and engineering, but there are still distinct gender gaps that need to be overcome.

“Continue nurturing and investing in talent as they enter the job market. It is very important for women to know that this is their career path. Provide all successful applicants with the education and support they need to succeed.

With Gareth Turpin, Virgin Media O2’s Chief Commercial Officer, there are also over 100 vacancies in O2’s nationwide stores. Also added: . We welcome support from anyone with a passion to help others, a love of technology, a desire to learn, and a passion to provide the best customer experience.

It’s an exciting time to join Virgin Media O2. Investing in our people across our business is helping us upgrade our UK and do more for our customers at a time when connectivity is more important than ever.

Virgin Media O2 launches in June 2021 and combines two of the UK’s best known mobile and broadband networks.

