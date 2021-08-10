Failure to train doctors in the UK hurts developing countries





Tomorrow is Grade A results day. Thousands of ambitious doctors will be anxiously awaiting their grades. Will they fulfill the conditional offer, get a chance to liquidate, or will they do well enough to reapply next year? Admission to medical schools in the UK is a lottery.

Support for nursing and medicine courses surged in the fall of 2021 due to the pandemic and the heroism shown by hospital staff. Nursing support increased by 32% compared to 2020, and medical school support increased by 21%.

However, due to cost, there is a limit to the number of medical schools. The Medical School Board expects to have around 9,000 available slots for 28,690 applicants this fall. The government slightly raised the upper limit this year. However, thousands of students with proven aptitude and the required A-level grades are rejected. Considering the NHS needs more doctors, this is a waste of talent.

For decades, governments have realized that it is cheaper to recruit doctors from abroad than to train ourselves. In 2018, and for the first time, the UK imported more doctors than it trained. In 2019, 60% of new doctors were trained abroad. The intention was to increase this figure further in 2020, but was temporarily halted due to the pandemic.

Foreign graduates have made invaluable contributions to the NHS, but have they certainly been shaken off by the addition too far and for the wrong reasons: cost? There are moral and ethical consequences to consider. The UK cannot continue to hire doctors from a growing number of low-income countries to fill the NHS’s workforce gap. These doctors come from countries with a larger patient/doctor ratio than the UK. In 2019, the General Medical Council enrolled 7,343 new UK graduates and 10,966 foreign graduates. Of the latter, 2,461 are from EEA countries and 8,505 are almost entirely from low-income countries outside the EEA.

The UK has signed the World Health Organization’s Code of Practice on International Recruitment of Health Care Workers, which states that Member States should not actively recruit health care professionals from developing countries that are facing severe health worker shortages. The DoH and DfID have written a similar code of conduct, which includes a list of 145 countries in which the UK should not employ. GMC violates both of these codes.

As an urgent matter, the UK needs to double the number of medical schools. In 2015, then Health Minister Jeremy Hunt promised to provide an additional 5,000 GPs by 2020, and said the NHS would be self-sufficient in doctors by 2025. The first goal was missed and the second goal is mathematically impossible given the medical school competency. In 2018, Hunt announced the establishment of five new medical schools, the first in 12 years. From 2023, there will be a total of 1,500 new doctors.

Grade inflation means hundreds of additional students will achieve their grades for admission to medical school this year. Some students are already being asked to defer admission to next year. This means there are fewer places to liquidate and more stringent admissions standards for the following years. Eligible UK students wishing to become doctors are better qualified. Their talents should not be wasted.

J Meirion Thomas is a consultant surgeon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/08/09/failure-train-doctors-uk-hurts-developing-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos